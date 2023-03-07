Balance the books: 2 players Middlesbrough may cash in on this summer

Middlesbrough have improved considerably under Michael Carrick and promotion to the Premier League is a real possibility this season.

The way the Manchester United favourite has transformed the club since his arrival has been hugely impressive and it’s worth noting that he has implemented these changes without a full pre-season.

So, fans will understandably be excited about what the future holds under Carrick but it may not be the dream summer they envisage if they don’t go up.

Another year in the Championship could lead to the hierarchy making some tough calls and here we look at TWO players Boro could cash in on to balance the books ahead of next season…

Dael Fry

The centre-back has been on the radar of many top-flight clubs in recent years and you would expect formal bids to arrive in the coming months, especially if Boro don’t go up.

It would be a real shame for the Teesside outfit if they lost Fry but with his deal expiring in 2024 then this is the last window to cash in on the player at a fair price or they risk losing him on a free transfer.

That worrying scenario means that Boro are surely going to look to tie the academy graduate down to a longer contract. If not, and Fry sees his future elsewhere, then this summer will be the right time to cash in and despite his contract situation he is still a player that should command a decent fee given his pedigree and potential.

Chuba Akpom

Even though this is the one Boro fans will not want to hear, it’s unfortunately the same situation with Akpom.

His contract is expiring in 2024 and they simply can’t afford to let an asset like that run his deal down and potentially leave for nothing in just over 12 months.

There will be serious interest in Akpom due to his outstanding performances under Carrick and all connected to Boro know that they’re going to be in an awkward position unless fresh terms can be agreed.

Due to his displays, Boro could even face a major battle to keep the former Arsenal man if they do win promotion. It has been confirmed that they are looking to make a breakthrough with the player of his contract and it will be a major relief for all at the Riverside Stadium if Akpom puts pen to paper in the coming weeks.