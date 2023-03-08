Balance the books: 2 players Ipswich Town may cash in on this summer

The summer transfer window could certainly be an important one for Ipswich Town.

With the Tractor Boys sat third in the League One table, five points adrift of automatic promotion, they will either be preparing for a return to the Championship, or building for another promotion push.

Whichever of those it turns out to be, you feel they will need to add to their squad in order to ensure they start the season in the best possible position.

However, in order to bring in those new recruits, the club may be forced to let other current players go, to fund moves for those potential new signings.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players Ipswich could look to cash in on over the course of the summer transfer window, right here.

Vaclav Hladky

When he first joined from Salford City back in the summer of 2021, it looked as though Hladky was set to become the Tractor Boys’ first choice goalkeeper.

However, he was ultimately overhauled in that role by Christian Walton, and hasn’t made a league appearance for the club since December 2021.

You feel therefore, that the 32-year-old is someone they could afford to let go in the summer, when he will be entering the last 12 months of his contract, which could make this their last chance to receive a fee for him.

Indeed, Ipswich may not be short of potential suitors for Hladky either, with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen having previously held talks over a deal for the shot stopper.

Joe Pigott

Arriving at Ipswich in the summer of 2021 after a prolific period with AFC Wimbledon, Pigott failed to back up those returns for the Tractor Boys last season.

The striker scored just three goals in 29 appearances for the club, and was subsquently loaned to third-tier rivals Portsmouth for the current campaign, another move that has not worked out.

So far, the 29-year-old has found the net just five times in 35 appearances for Pompey, suggesting he is yet to fully rediscover the top form he showed during his time with the Dons, which does mean it could be a risk for Ipswich to rely on him in front of goal next season.

As a result, given the fact that he too will be entering the final 12 months of his contract in the summer, the end of the season could be a good time for Ipswich to try and move Pigott on, from a longer term perspective.