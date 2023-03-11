Balance the books: 2 players Huddersfield Town may cash in on this summer

Huddersfield Town are in a precarious position both on and off the pitch.

Neil Warnock is currently tasked with keeping the club in the Championship, something that is looking a tougher task as the games tick by.

League One looks like it might well beckon for the Terriers, who are also in a rough situation off-field, awaiting takeover developments.

Come the summer, if Huddersfield have been relegated, there’s every chance that there will be high-profile players leaving the John Smith’s Stadium. It might be that, whatever happens this season, the club are looking to cut costs and move players on regardless.

We take a look at TWO players who we feel are leading contenders to be cashed-in on in the summer:

Sorba Thomas

Thomas was one of the heroes of last season’s run to the Championship play-off final, registering 12 assists to go with his three goals.

That earned him a new long-term contract in the summer, yet he’s struggled to replicate his form with Huddersfield in 2022/23 and was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers during the January transfer window in a bid to offer him a fresh start.

Blackburn fans have been impressed by what they’ve seen so far and many have called for the club to make that deal permanent in the summer.

What’s safe to assume is that if Huddersfield are relegated, Thomas will likely move on. There’s even a possibility of that happening if the Terriers somehow retain their second-tier status, with the 24-year-old hopefully bringing in a tidy fee given his contract essentially runs until 2027.

Quiz: Are these 20 Huddersfield Town facts real or fake?

1 of 20 1. The capacity of the John Smith's Stadium is over 27,000 Real Fake

Etienne Camara

The Sun reported in late November that Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion were all interested in signing the midfielder.

Camara’s contract was extended days prior to that, with Huddersfield securing his service until the summer of 2024.

That protects their asset in some ways, although without a long-term agreement, Huddersfield would be unlikely to see a fee reflecting Camara’s true value if he moved on in the summer.

The aforementioned report talked about a £10m swoop for Camara, yet despite his talent, Huddersfield would be pushing it to assume they could land that type of fee as he enters the final 12 months of his deal.

Nevertheless, with a series of clubs interested, he could still command a tidy transfer fee.