Balance the books: 2 players Charlton Athletic may cash in on this summer

If ownership uncertainty rumbles on beyond the end of the season at Charlton Athletic, there is a good chance that players will be sold in the aim of cutting costs with Thomas Sandgaard no longer interested in investing in the squad.

That would pose a lot of challenges to whoever is manager next season, but the negative impact on the pitch it might have could not be high up the priority list as Sandgaard looks to facilitate a sale.

The Addicks remain one of the larger clubs in the third tier of English football, but as things stand are still on a downward trajectory.

Here, we have taken a look at two players Charlton may cash in on this summer…

Miles Leaburn

The most lucrative asset in the Addicks’ squad right now is Miles Leaburn.

The 19-year-old signed his first professional contract with the club last summer, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at The Valley.

Despite some injury ups and downs the forward has plundered seven goals and three assists in all competitions which will have turned heads in higher places.

Leaburn is first choice when fully fit, but has only started eight league matches this term, however at his age and with two years remaining on his contract, Charlton would certainly be able to command a seven-figure fee for his services.

The versatile forward would command the highest fee from all other players in the squad, with George Dobson and Corey Blackett-Taylor being much older and entering the final year of their deals in South London next term.

George Dobson

Charlie Kirk could be offloaded this summer, his deal runs until 2025, but Dobson would likely be the second most lucrative sale for the club.

The 25-year-old is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the third tier and has had a lot to do in protecting the backline in the last couple of seasons since signing from Sunderland.

Dobson has taken the armband since Dean Holden stepped into the dugout and may be aware that Charlton represents an opportunity to have the best years of his career at an upwardly mobile club.

However, under the current ownership, that is not the case and for that reason, despite being worshipped by supporters, Dobson would not be criticised for taking a move to progress his career in the summer.

Unless a legitimate takeover comes to pass, the Addicks will likely see their average squad deteriorate further in the summer.