Balance the books: 2 players Burnley FC may cash in on this summer

Burnley have been mightily impressive this Championship campaign and are edging closer to securing automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany looks set to lead the Clarets straight back to England’s top-flight in what has been a fantastic campaign thus far for the Lancashire outfit.

Needing 23 points from 11 games to smash the 100-point mark, the ambitious club will be setting their sights on a three-figure points tally as a minimum.

Ultimately, their dominance this season and the healthy 17-point advantage they have over Middlesbrough at present means that they can start planning for life back in the Premier League.

Possessing a squad that is seemingly capable of the rigours of top-flight football, Kompany will undoubtedly look to add to ensure they can up it a gear once again.

On the flip side of things, they will likely have to sanction the departures of a few players in the summer, given how competitive the squad already is.

Here, we take a look at two players Burnley may cash in on when the current campaign comes to its conclusion…

Luke McNally

Luke McNally is currently on loan at Coventry City and is enjoying a very productive temporary stint with the Sky Blues thus far.

The 23-year-old arrived at Burnley in the summer for £2 million, however, defensive competition means that he was on the fringes of things at Turf Moor before a move to Coventry came about.

McNally’s consistently impressive displays at the CBS Arena has already helped to convince the club’s hierarchy that they want to try their luck for a permanent agreement in the summer.

Whether or not the Clarets would sanction his departure is another question but with the central defensive depth they currently have, combined with the potential to strengthen further in the summer, it would be no shock if they were to allow McNally to leave permanently.

Darko Churlinov

Darko Churlinov is being considered by German club Schalke, as detailed in a report by Sky Sports Germany.

The 22-year-old arrived at Turf Moor last summer from VfB Stuttgart after completing a season-long loan with Schalke in 2. Bundesliga.

It is expected that Churlinov will embark on a season-long loan during the 2023/24 campaign, however, it would be no surprise if he generates further interest.

A player with an incredibly high ceiling, it will be interesting to see how his situation plays out when this season comes to an end.