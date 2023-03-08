Balance the books: 2 players Bristol Rovers may cash in on this summer

Bristol Rovers look set to spend another season in League One next term and in fairness, that’s probably a good achievement considering they were promoted last year.

During the latter stages of 2022 and the start of this year, it looked as though they had a chance of forcing their way into the promotion mix with Joey Barton’s side sitting just below the play-off zone at that point.

But their loss of form since then has meant that they are unlikely to have anything to play for between now and the end of the season, with only a couple more wins probably needed to secure their status in the division ahead of next season.

Considering they currently have five loanees at their disposal, they will need to make quite a few signings to fill the void that will be created by their departures at the end of the season, with more signings needed on top of that to compensate for others who may leave.

They will need to remain financially responsible though and with this in mind, they may need to sell a couple of players to boost their summer budget and ensure they have enough money to make the additions required.

With this, we have chosen three players that Barton could potentially cash in on when the summer transfer window arrives.

Aaron Collins

Signing a new contract last summer, Collins still has more than two years left on his deal at the Memorial Stadium and that could give them a great opportunity to generate a sizeable fee for him during the next window.

Barton will be reluctant to lose him considering he’s recorded 15 goals and 11 assists in 34 league appearances this season – but his valuation will only decrease as his current deal continues to run down so they may be wise to sell him before the end of the summer window.

That could allow Rovers’ board to invest some of that money into the first-team squad, giving their manager a bigger budget to play with in the summer.

That will allow them to strengthen several areas of their team – and that could pay dividends for them in the long term as they look to solidify their place in their current division and also set their sights higher.

At 25, you feel an interested side will be willing to pay a decent amount for him considering he could improve further yet.

Luca Hoole

His deal is due to expire in 2024 and with the player not certain to sign a new deal, it may make sense for Rovers to sell him in the summer to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing.

Making 34 appearances in all competitions this season despite the fact he’s only 20, there will be plenty of teams sniffing around him ahead of the summer and it wouldn’t be a shock if a few offers came in for him.

Appearing for Wales at a youth international level too, many teams will sit up and take notice of that as well as his versatility, with the young defender able to play in central defence and at full-back.

If they did sell Hoole though, the club will surely want to keep hold of Collins because they may not want to cash in on two key assets. And if Collins is sold, the 20-year-old should probably stay put.