Balance the books: 2 players Bolton Wanderers may cash in on this summer

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to book their place in the play-offs later this year by delivering the goods on a consistent basis in League One.

Under the guidance of manager Ian Evatt, Wanderers have managed to accumulate a respectable total of 63 points from the 36 games that they have participated in so far this season.

Currently fifth in the third-tier standings, Bolton are set to take on Ipswich Town this weekend.

Wanderers will need to perform at their very best in order to pick up a positive result in this fixture as the Blues have won four games on the bounce.

With the transfer window set to open again following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, the Trotters are likely to engage in a reasonable amount of activity.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two players that Bolton may decide to cash in on this summer.

Kieran Sadlier

Signed by Bolton last year from Rotherham United, Sadlier went on to feature on 18 occasions for the club during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 28-year-old would have been hoping to establish himself as a key player for Wanderers in the current campaign.

However, after being deployed as a substitute on 18 occasions in League One by Evatt, Sadlier was sent out on loan to Leyton Orient in January.

Set to return to Bolton later this year, it would not be at all surprising if they opt to cash in on Sadlier as he will find it difficult to force his way back into the side regardless of what division the club find themselves in.

With his contract set to run until 2024, Bolton could secure a reasonable amount of money for Sadlier.

George Thomason

Bolton could also potentially cash in on George Thomason this summer.

Thomason’s contract, which he signed in December, runs until 2025 and thus Wanderers will be able to seek a sizeable fee for him.

The midfielder has only made 14 appearances for Bolton in League One this season and is currently below the likes of Aaron Morley, Josh Sheehan and Kyle Dempsey in the pecking order.

When he has been selected to play, Thomason has struggled to make a major impact as he is only averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.51 at this level.

If Bolton secure promotion to the Championship, Evatt may decide to bolster his options in the heart of midfield which will result Thomason falling down the pecking order.

Instead of retaining the 22-year-old’s services, the Wanderers boss could opt to sell him if he attracts interest from elsewhere.