Balance the books: 2 players Birmingham City may cash in on this summer

Birmingham City may be limited in what they can do during the summer judging by their recent windows, with the club utilising the loan market quite heavily.

Their limited budget may force them to go into this market quite a few times once again during the next window, though there may be funds made available for permanent additions to come in if the price is right.

The long-term additions of Tahith Chong and Emmanuel Longelo shows that there is money to spend – but they will also be keen to remain within the EFL’s financial rules after being docked points in the past.

In fairness, they have recruited reasonably well in recent seasons and Birmingham supporters can’t have any qualms with the quality of players they are attracting, with the loan signing of Hannibal Mejbri being seen as a real coup.

If they did want to make quite a few signings though, they may need to offload a couple of the players they have tied down permanently as their current loanees who are set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season.

With this in mind, we take a look at two players John Eustace’s side could sell when the next window arrives, with both of these players potentially unlikely to be heavily involved next term anyway.

Neil Etheridge

Starting with the obvious pick, Etheridge is reportedly on £23,000 per week and that isn’t exactly brilliant for the club considering he isn’t even their first-choice stopper.

The Philippines international may be open to moving on during the summer and there may not be a shortage of interest in him during the summer despite the fact he hasn’t had a great chance to put himself in the shop window.

Huddersfield Town and Stoke City were both linked with a move for him in January and the latter could potentially make a fresh approach for him during the summer considering Matija Sarkic is only on loan at the bet365 Stadium.

At St Andrew’s, John Ruddy has signed a new contract to keep him at the club beyond this season so it would be difficult to see Etheridge becoming number-one stopper again unless the ex-Norwich City stopper sustains an injury or becomes unavailable for another reason.

Of course Etheridge may be keen to earn a similar sort of salary elsewhere – but he risks wasting his career unless he moves on and that’s why the Midlands outfit could potentially have the chance to offload him.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

In fairness to the 33-year-old, he has started in Birmingham’s past two games and that’s why his time at St Andrew’s may not be done yet.

But is he really going to be a big contributor for the club next term? Scoring just four times in 36 competitive appearances this season, that probably isn’t enough to keep him in Eustace’s plans beyond the summer if Birmingham’s boss had the opportunity to replace him.

Ideally, Blues need to bring in a couple of new strikers during the summer to freshen things up and ensure they have enough depth in this department.

If they can offload Jutkiewicz for a fee, with his contract not expiring until 2024, that could persuade the board to sanction a couple of signings in return.

It would be difficult to see them generating a huge fee for the experienced forward though.