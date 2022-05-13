“Balance” – Steve Cooper delivers thoughtful Nottingham Forest view ahead of Sheffield United clash

Nottingham Forest travel to Sheffield United for the first leg of their play-off semi final this weekend.

The game will likely be a close encounter given the fact that both meetings between the sides this year finished 1-1.

Although, both teams will be eager to come away from the first leg with the advantage this time round.

However, Forest boss Steve Cooper says he will be mindful of the fact the game has two legs and, therefore, will not change how his side set-up as a result of the pressure, as he told Nottinghamshire Live: “It’s a balance. We aim to play a certain way, with and without the ball, which is a hard way of playing.

“Sometimes we do it well, sometimes we don’t, sometimes we’re a bit in between. That’s just how it is.

“That won’t change. But I’m not going to ignore the fact these games are a bit different, with it begin two legs in quick succession. Playing the same team in quick succession doesn’t happen normally.

“You do have to understand the context around the two-legged affair. You do have to understand the context around what it means. You have to understand the context around the emotion.

“You have to try to get the balance right between managing all of that, plus go and play a game of footie as well! That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Verdict:

It’s going to be a tough game for Nottingham Forest, especially away from home, and although Cooper acknowledges that the way he wishes to play is difficult, it is what his team are more comfortable with and if they can execute their plan well then it could really work in their favour.

Furthermore, as the Forest boss points out, it is a game over two legs, so if it doesn’t quite go the way they hope in the first leg, they still have another chance to put that right.

However, you also hope that Cooper isn’t shutting himself off from being adaptable because in this kind of game you can’t afford to let your ideals get in the way if they aren’t working.

Saying that, Cooper has been a brilliant manager this season at Nottingham Forest, so you’d hope he’ll put in the same performance from the touchline as usual.