Bakinson starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to play Lincoln on Tuesday night

After two draws in succession and a lot of tinkering in the final third, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna saw his side deliver the good for the first time in two weeks with a 2-0 success away at Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys had failed to pick up all three points previously at home against Cheltenham Town and then Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium, with several options explored to try and figure out how to become more clinical again.

Another trip to Lancashire though gave the Northern Irishman a chance to explore his options again and his attacking system, which saw Joe Pigott, goalscorer Kayden Jackson, Conor Chaplin and Bersant Celina all start, delivered the goods.

A stiffer test awaits though in the form of Lincoln City, who visit Portman Road on Tuesday night fresh off a win over Sheffield Wednesday – let’s see how McKenna may look to line his side up for this one.

On paper sometimes it can be hard to change a winning team, but Ipswich’s two goals against the Cod Army this past weekend came following a tactical alteration from McKenna.

Bringing on Tyreeq Bakinson for Bersant Celina – which could be seen as a more defensive substitution – clearly paid dividends as goals from Sam Morsy and Jackson following that sealed all three points for the Suffolk outfit, and McKenna could perhaps make that change from the very start for the visit of the Imps.

Ipswich have a lot of strength in depth up-top with the likes of Macauley Bonne and James Norwood also pushing for starts once again, but Jackson and Pigott deserve another chance together.

There’s no reason to change the back-line though, who ever since McKenna arrived at Portman Road have been wholly consistent and it means Cameron Burgess and Matt Penny will have to bide their time to get another chance you’d imagine.