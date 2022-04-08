Bakinson starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Shrewsbury on Saturday

Ipswich Town travel to face Shrewsbury tomorrow afternoon.

The Tractor Boys currently sit eight points away from the play-offs meaning they look just out of their reach this season but if they were going to make it, a win this weekend would keep that hope slightly alive.

Shrewsbury sit 16th in the league and did lose last week against MK Dons but won their three games prior to that which included beating then top of the league Rotherham, so it will not be an easy game for Ipswich.

Here, we take a look at how Kieran McKenna’s team may line up for the game.

Christian Walton remains in goal for the Tractor Boys with the defensive three of Janoi Donation, Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess.

Ipswich have only conceded two goals since the start of March so these players are all in good form and will be hoping they can go without conceding especially after losing 1-0 to Cambridge last weekend.

The midfield is made up of Wes Burns, Tyreeq Bakinson, Sam Morsy and Dominic Thompson. Bakinson comes back into the side for Tom Carroll and will be hoping he can have a positive impact on the game.

Up front we see Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin. With 14 goals and eight assists between them this season, they will be hoping they can help their side score, something that Ipswich need to be doing more of at this time.

Norwood remains as the striker up front and will be looking to add to his four goals so far this season.