Charlton are set for a busy transfer window under manager Nathan Jones.

The Addicks' owners have already stated their intention to back the Welshman this summer.

Let's take a look at a potential incoming and outgoing at Sparrows Lane that could get Charlton's summer started on a positive note.

In: Theo Bair

Charlton are interested in signing Motherwell's Canadian striker, Theo Bair, according to Richard Cawley.

The Addicks currently have four strikers contracted for next season after it was confirmed that Connor Wickham would not be having his short-term deal extended. Chuks Aneke and Miles Leaburn missed large parts of the 2023/24 season through injury, so it is not a huge surprise to see that Charlton are in the market for another forward option.

Bair has scored 15 goals and registered four assists in the Scottish top flight so far this season. The 24-year-old, who started his career with Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS, has been in outstanding form in Scotland. He has scored 13 goals in his last 16 appearances in the league for Motherwell.

The striker stands at six feet and three inches tall and has represented the Canadian national team twice, scoring on his international debut in a 4-1 friendly win against Barbados in 2020.

Charlton would be required to pay a fee to bring Bair to SE7, with the striker's contract due to expire in the summer of 2025. Bair would further add to the Addicks' attacking options, which already include League One golden boot winner Alfie May, promising youngster Daniel Kanu, Aneke and Leaburn.

Charlton's technical director, Andy Scott, has spoken about needing to ensure the Addicks have enough striking options next season.

Out: Scott Fraser

Scottish midfielder Scott Fraser spent the second half of the season away from SE7, on loan at Hearts. The Edinburgh Evening News reported that Fraser and his family 'would hope to move back north' this summer, with the 29-year-old due to return to Sparrows Lane for the start of pre-season.

When Fraser arrived at The Valley from Ipswich Town on deadline day in January 2022, there was a sense of optimism about the midfielder's future with the club.

However, it now appears as though the on-loan Hearts man sees his future back in Scotland. Despite him failing to register a goal or an assist in the league for Hearts so far, manager Steven Naismith said that he would "make a decision at the end of the season" regarding Fraser's future.

The former MK Dons player is expecting discussions over his future when he returns to south London in the summer, with his Charlton contract due to expire in 2025. Whether he returns to Tynecastle for another loan or on a permanent basis remains to be seen, but his sights seem to be set on a full-time return to his homeland.

The Scot has played under four permanent managers during his time at The Valley, making 67 League One appearances. Fraser's most successful Charlton season came in 2022/23, when he scored nine goals and registered five assists as the Addicks finished 10th in the third tier.

Scott Fraser's Charlton Stats in League One, according to Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 16 0 0 2022/23 42 9 5 2021/22 9 0 1

Fraser struggled to make an impact at Charlton during the first half of this season, failing to contribute to a single goal in 16 appearances before being loaned out in January. He explained that "injury has been the biggest factor this season", which could explain his difficult season both north and south of the border.

If Charlton manage to bring in Bair and offload Fraser, it would be seen as a very satisfactory start to the transfer window.