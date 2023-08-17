Highlights Former Sunderland defender Bailey Wright shows his loyalty to the club by taking a dig at rival Newcastle United in a social media video.

Wright made 107 appearances for Sunderland and played a key role in their promotion back to the Championship.

Wright's departure from Sunderland was amicable, and he expressed his love for the club in a heartfelt goodbye message to fans.

Former Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has taken aim at Newcastle United despite leaving the Stadium of Light earlier this summer.

Asked for the team that he "can't stand" during a quickfire questions video on social media for new club Lion City Sailors, Wright showed that his Black Cats loyalty still runs deep and picked out their Tyne-Wear rivals.

Bailey Wright at Sunderland

The Australian originally joined Sunderland on loan from Bristol City in January 2020, while former Robins boss Lee Johnson was at the helm, and signed permanently for the club on a free transfer the following summer.

Wright went on to make 107 appearances in total for the North East club, including 45 as he helped then win promotion back to the Championship in 2021/22.

The experienced centre-back, who was regularly credited as an important dressing room influence, fell out of favour under Tony Mowbray and was loaned out to Rotherham United for the second half of last season.

As such, it was not a huge surprise when it was confirmed in late June that he had left the Stadium of Light by mutual consent but he did so as a popular figure among the Black Cats faithful.

Bailey Wright aims Newcastle United dig

It seems the feeling was certainly mutual as Wright has proven his loyalty to Sunderland despite being at his new club.

Wright joined Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors in the summer and couldn't resist taking aim at his former team's Tyne-Wear rivals Newcastle in a recent social media video.

Asked for the team he "can't stand", the defender has a think before answering "Newcastle United" with a smirk on his face.

Bailey Wright's goodbye message to Sunderland fans

Wright's ongoing loyalty to Sunderland should come as no surprise given the emotional message he penned when his exit was confirmed earlier this summer.

“Where do I start,” wrote Wright, via Instagram.

“What a special club, full of great people and an incredible fan base!

“Thank you for making me and my wife feel at home from the moment I first joined the club.

“This club will always have a special place in my heart for so many reasons.

“My two daughters were born in North East and Sunderland will always be their club.

“Playing in front of a packed-out Stadium of Light every week and winning promotion at Wembley are experiences I will cherish forever!

“I wish the club, and everyone associated with Sunderland all the best for the future.

“I’m excited to follow the club from afar and I am now officially a SAFC fan for life!

“I’m excited to start a new journey and will have some news to share soon!

“It’s been an honour!

“Haway the lads!”

