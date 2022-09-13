Bailey Wright starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Reading on Wednesday

Tony Mowbray has been forced into action at Sunderland due to the loss of Ross Stewart to injury.

The talismanic Scottish striker was building a good understanding with Ellis Simms at the top of the pitch, and without a natural backup option the Black Cats could be set for a formation change at Reading on Wednesday evening.

The trump cards at Sunderland at the moment are the attacking midfield trio of Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke, getting the best out of them holds the key for a successful season on Wearside.

Therefore, the most likely formation Mowbray could turn to might be a 4-2-3-1 with a solid midfield double-pivot providing attacking licence to the trio, up with Ellis Simms for the Black Cats.

Here, we are predicting two changes from the side’s 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough last time out…

Another area of uncertainty is the kit that Sunderland will wear against the Royals, with their red and white home kit and bright blue away kit clashing with Reading’s typical home strip.

The two alterations are as follows: Bailey Wright for Luke O’Nien and Aji Alese for Dennis Cirkin.

The latter is something of a surprise change but with the centre back being left footed, he may be the obvious choice to come in for the injured Cirkin, if Mowbray switches to a back four, with O’Nien also an option in that position, and right back and defensive midfield for that matter.

Niall Huggins, Daniel Ballard and Edouard Michut are also ruled out, with Jewison Bennette and Cirkin unlikely to feature.