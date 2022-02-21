League One News
Bailey Wright speaks out on Alex Neil’s first week in charge at Sunderland
After such a poor run of performances at the back end of Lee Johnson’s reign and the period before Sunderland appointed Alex Neil as his replacement, the Black Cats certainly produced a more encouraging display in this weekend’s 2-1 defeat at home to Milton Keynes Dons.
The Dons have been excellent away from home all season and have lost just one of their last 12 League One outings.
However, Sunderland went toe to toe with them and would have been disappointed to concede a late Connor Wickham winner after Ross Stewart had levelled proceedings just before the hour mark.
One point from two games is not the ideal start in the dugout for Alex Neil, but Bailey Wright is one player seeing the positives from the new manager’s first full week in charge.
Wright gave his insight on Neil’s early impact at Sunderland and thoughts ahead the club’s hosting of Burton Albion on Tuesday evening when he spoke to the Sunderland Echo.
He said: “He’s got his ideas and we’ve had a full week’s training which isn’t a lot really but I think we have come a long way in that week and really bought into what he wants.
“Things do change at a club but we’re footballers, we’ve been in this situation before and for us there were a lot of positives during the week.
“I think it has just made us more hungry to go out and play again Tuesday.