Bailey Wright has penned an emotional farewell message to Sunderland supporters.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the 30-year-old has departed the club following the conclusion of his contract.

Wright spent three and a half-years at the Stadium of Light, helping the Black Cats achieve promotion to the Championship in 2022.

The Australian made 89 league appearances for the club during that time, including 37 in the promotion-clinching campaign.

Bailey Wright's message to Sunderland fans

However, he fell down the pecking order under Tony Mowbray, which led to him departing on loan in January to Rotherham United.

Following his permanent exit, the defender has written a message on social media thanking the fans for their support over the years.

He wished the club the best of luck for the seasons ahead and revealed that he will have some news to share on his next career move soon.

Wright is now a free agent, meaning he can discuss his next career opportunities with any club without any interference from Sunderland.

“Where do I start,” wrote Wright, via Instagram.

“What a special club, full of great people and an incredible fan base!

“Thank you for making me and my wife feel at home from the moment I first joined the club.

“This club will always have a special place in my heart for so many reasons.

“My two daughters were born in North East and Sunderland will always be their club.

“Playing in front of a packed-out Stadium of Light every week and winning promotion at Wembley are experiences I will cherish forever!

“I wish the club, and everyone associated with Sunderland all the best for the future.

“I’m excited to follow the club from afar and I am now officially a SAFC fan for life!

“I’m excited to start a new journey and will have some news to share soon!

“It’s been an honour!

“Haway the lads!”

Was it the right decision to let Bailey Wright go for Sunderland?

Wright was a great servant for the club during his time in Wearside, but now seems like a good time to part ways.

He was not being used as much by Mowbray following his appointment, with several other players ahead of him in the pecking order.

His absence was not really felt when he went to Rotherham in January, indicating that they will get on just fine without him now.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up next, as he has shown he can compete in the Championship, so perhaps a meeting against his former club is just around the corner.