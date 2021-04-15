Bailey Wright makes Sunderland promotion claim after recent slump in results

Sunderland’s hopes of finishing in the top-two in the League One table hang by a thread after a recent dip in form in the third-tier.

The Black Cats have been beaten by both Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic in their last two matches, which means they’re now sat third in the League One table, but five points adrift of second-placed Peterborough United, as they head into their final six matches of this year’s campaign.

One player that has been impressive for Lee Johnson’s side this season is Bailey Wright, with the defender making 31 appearances in all competitions this term.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Northern Echo), Wright felt as though the Black Cats can still finish in the automatic promotion places in League One this term.

“Externally, people will say what they say. If that’s what you believe, that it’s a two horse race with them (Hull and Peterborough), then that’s your opinion. I don’t agree with that.

“I think we’ve still got a good position, there’s a few games of football left and we all know football, it’s full of twists and turns. We’ve got to enjoy it, embrace it, and we will.

“We’ve got ourselves in a good position, but we’ve got to be the ones to make it happen, and we know that. There are some good sides in this division – some good sides above us, some good sides below us – a lot can happen. So, let’s see what happens.”

Wright and his Sunderland team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on promotion-chasing rivals Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Lee Johnson’s side.

The Verdict:

I wouldn’t label the race for automatic promotion as a two-horse race at this moment in time, but Sunderland have made it difficult for themselves.

It’s out of their hands ultimately, and I do fear that they might have blown the best chance they had of winning promotion via the top-two in League One.

It’s important that Sunderland bounce back from their recent dip in form, and get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, starting against Blackpool this weekend.

If they fail to beat the Tangerines, and both Hull City and Peterborough United pick up a win this weekend, then Sunderland’s hopes of finishing in the top-two are surely finished.