Bailey Wright makes claim about his current situation at Sunderland as Morecambe clash looms

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has admitted that he has yet to enter talks with the club over the possibility of a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

Wright’s current contract is set to expire in June and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed with the Black Cats.

During the 2021/22 campaign, the Australian has featured regularly for Sunderland in the third-tier and is currently being used in a three-man defence by manager Alex Neil.

Having made 36 league appearances for the Black Cats, Wright is expected to be included in the club’s starting eleven for their crucial clash with Morecambe on Saturday.

Sunderland will qualify for the play-offs if they seal all three points at the Mazuma Stadium.

However, despite the fact that they will enter this clash as favourites, Neil’s side cannot afford to underestimate Morecambe who may need to secure a positive result in order to avoid relegation.

Ahead of this fixture, Wright has offered an update on his current situation at Sunderland.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, the Sunderland defender said: “Those conversations (about contracts) have never happened.

“They’ve been on the back burner for a while.

“The focus really has been on each game, winning the next game, and if you do that, things take care of themselves.

“That’s my focus, doing my best for this club.

“Whenever it is, I’m always ready to give 100 per cent of myself, and whatever happens after that will happen, and we’ll deal with it then.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Sunderland are facing a season-defining fixture this weekend, it is hardly a surprise that Wright has admitted that his focus at the moment is to help his side maintain their hopes of securing promotion via the play-offs.

Wright’s future may depend on what division the Black Cats are playing in next season.

Whereas the defender has managed to demonstrate that he is capable of competing in the third-tier by averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.69 at this level, the jury is out on whether he will be able to perform to a high standard in the Championship.

With Neil expected to stamp his own authority on Sunderland’s squad this summer, it will be intriguing to see whether he is willing to extend Wright’s stay at the club.