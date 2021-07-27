Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s first words after sealing Sheffield Wednesday loan move

Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeeping department has been bolstered with the arrival of Burnley stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old has experience in the EFL after coming through Leeds United’s academy and he’s returned to Yorkshire for the 2021-22 campaign – although he’s taken a significant drop in division to find regular game-time.

Peacock-Farrell, who was also linked with Birmingham City before they opted for Wolves’ Matija Sarkic, signed for the Clarets in 2019 for £2.5 million but Nick Pope has always been favoured by Sean Dyche – because of that the Northern Ireland international has only played four Premier League games.

He now joins a competitive part of the pitch at Hillsborough, with both Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson vying for game-time under Darren Moore, but it looks as though the Owls are open to letting Wildsmith depart, according to Alan Nixon.

All signs point towards Peacock-Farrell being Moore’s first choice and he’s issued his first words to delighted Wednesday fans, insisting that he can’t wait to get going in-front of the Hillsborough faithful.

A message from our new shot stopper! 🤳#swfc pic.twitter.com/PBxyFAd39G — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 27, 2021

The Verdict

As far as signing goalkeepers go, this is quite a coup for Wednesday.

I see Peacock-Farrell as easily being Championship class and he proved that when he was at Leeds a few years ago – yes he made a few mistakes but what young goalkeeper doesn’t?

Peacock-Farrell has established himself as Northern Ireland’s first-choice stopper and a full-season of game-time under his belt – something he hasn’t had since the 2018-19 season – will do him the world of good and he could return to Burnley perhaps not to challenge Pope for his jersey, but to put himself in the shop window to move to a top Championship club.