Bailey Peacock-Farrell to Sheffield Wednesday: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Sheffield Wednesday are finally starting to make progress in the transfer market as they aim to get their squad ready for the start of the League One campaign.

The owls had found life difficult this summer following their relegation from the Championship with them operating under a transfer embargo that has limited the amount of business they are able to conduct in the transfer market.

However, the Owls have now been able to add to their squad and Darren Moore’s side have managed to secure the arrivals of David Agbontohoma, Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo. All three of those signings will help Sheffield Wednesday compete in a tough-looking third tier next term.

The latest reports from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon have now revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are keen to add to their goalkeeping department.

It is believed that the Owls are interested in Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and that they could make a move for the Clarets’ back-up keeper to Nick Pope.

So, with the Owls keen on Peacock-Farrell, we take a look at what we know so far and ask whether it is likely to happen or not…

What do we know so far?

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealed over the weekend that Burnley are prepared to allow Peacock-Farrell to leave Turf Moor this summer and make a temporary move elsewhere to get some more first-team football under his belt.

However, the report added that they would only allow him to leave the club if the right club comes in for him.

That comes after Peacock-Farrell has seen himself far down the goalkeeping pecking order at Burnley despite only signing for them from Leeds United in a £2.5 million deal last summer.

It is believed that Sheffield Wednesday are the first club that to be interested in taking Peacock-Farrell on loan this summer and that the Owls are keen to secure an agreement with Burnley that would see the Northern Ireland number one head to Hillsborough for the campaign.

However, it is also being reported that there is expected to be potential interest from other clubs over the coming weeks and that suggests that the Owls are going to have to wait to secure any sort of loan agreement with the Premier League side.

Nixon’s report also added that Burnley have recently been considering making a move for the experienced Wayne Hennessy and that explains why they are keen for Peacock-Farrell to potentially go out on loan this summer if they bring in a new keeper.

The latest report from The Athletic has now reaffirmed that Burnley are keen to allow Peacock-Farrell the chance to get more game time out on loan next term.

However, it also revealed that the Clarets are preferring a Championship move at this stage rather than see him joining Sheffield Wednesday.

Is it likely to happen?

Sheffield Wednesday need to add to their goalkeeping department this summer following the sizeable loss to their squad that Kieren Westwood’s departure would have been.

That leaves the Owls with both Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith who have struggled to establish themselves as the club’s clear number one in recent seasons.

Peacock-Farrell already has a wealth of first-team experienced having been capped 21 times by Northern Ireland in which time he has delivered a number of impressive performances.

While he also managed to make 40 league appearances for Leeds United before his switch to Turf Moor. During his time at Burnley he has managed to get some top-flight experience under his belt.

However, Peacock-Farrell now needs more game time after falling behind both Pope and even Will Norris towards the end of last season at Burnley.

The Owls would certainly offer him first-team football and his links to Yorkshire having spent so much time with Leeds might make it an appealing move for the keeper.

There is though going to be competition for Peacock-Farrell and it might be that a Championship club comes in for him and ends up making a move to Sheffield Wednesday looking like a tough sell.

This one then will come down which other sides are interested in the keeper and whether the Owls can convince Burnley they are the best club for Peacock-Farrell’s development despite them operating in the third tier.