Bailey Peacock-Farrell speaks out on his situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has outlined that his main focus right now is on continuing to make progress and reward the faith shown in him by the Owls.

It has been a mixed campaign for Peacock-Farrell so far since he arrived at Hillsborough on a season-long loan deal from Premier League Burnley in the summer.

The Northern Ireland international has produced a number of fine saves, some of which have come from penalties, and his performance in the goalless draw at Portsmouth recently highlighted his quality and potential.

However, there have also been occasions where Darren Moore has had to answer questions from the media over his faith in Peacock-Farrell after the keeper had made a couple of key individual errors that cost the Owls. That though seems to be something that the Northern Ireland international has been gradually getting out of his game during Wednesday’s 12-game unbeaten run in the league.

Considering Peacock-Farrell’s importance to Sheffield Wednesday and their hopes of continuing to challenge for promotion this term, Barry Bannan has recently spoken out about the fear he has that players like the Burnley loanee could be recalled by their parent clubs when the winter window opens.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Peacock-Farrell has now insisted that his main focus at the moment is on maintaining his progress and striving to learn and do everyone at the club justice for putting faith in him.

He said: “You’re content but you always want more. I’m here to progress and to learn and to do everyone at Wednesday justice.

“You just take it in your stride. I’ve had highs and lows but it’s important you stay neutral and not really do anything too different and to keep doing what you do; working hard in training.

“Sometimes in a game things don’t go your way in matches. It’s about making sure you keep grinding it out and it will all come good in the end.”

The verdict

There have been times this season when Peacock-Farrell will have frustrated the Owls and his teammates because he has not been able to showcase the sort of quality that he can bring to the table. A couple of high-profile errors from the Burnley loanee have cost them points, but in fairness, he has probably earned enough points with some vital interventions to compensate for that.

It is clear that Peacock-Farrell should have the ability to play his football at a higher level than League One, but he will know that he has a lot of development to do before he can return to Burnley and play a role for them in the Premier League.

That is why he is right to focus his full attention on his loan spell with the Owls and look to maximise all the chances he gets to improve his game.

You can not see Burnley recalling the keeper at this stage unless they were to suffer a blow to current number one Nick Pope.

As a result, it seems that Bannan’s recent fears about him potentially leaving the club in January prematurely will not come to pass and instead the Owls will be able to keep him for the duration of his full loan spell.