Bailey Peacock-Farrell shares six-word message as he reflects on recent events at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has taken to Instagram to share a message following his side’s latest League One display.

The Owls man produced a fantastic individual performance against Portsmouth earlier this week as he helped his side secure a point at Fratton Park.

In the first-half of the fixture, Peacock-Farrell made a smart stop to deny George Hirst from opening the scoring.

The Northern Ireland international then produced a great save from Ronan Curtis’ strike on the stroke of half-time.

Following the break, Peacock-Farrell denied Curtis again before his side were reduced to ten-men.

Although Portsmouth pushed for a winner after Massimo Luongo’s dismissal, they were unable to break down a resilient Wednesday side who held on to claim a draw.

The Owls will now be looking to extend their unbeaten run in League One to 12 games when they face Crewe Alexandra this weekend.

A victory over David Artell’s side could result in Wednesday closing the gap between them and the automatic promotion places in the third-tier.

Reflecting on his side’s latest game on Instagram, Peacock-Farrell has offered his thoughts on the result.

The goalkeeper posted a picture of himself in action against Portsmouth with the caption: “Tough point earned on the road.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Portsmouth entered this particular clash brimming with confidence after winning five of their previous six league games, Wednesday knew that they needed to deliver a solid defensive display at Fratton Park in order to have any chance of sealing a positive result.

Peacock-Farrell stepped up to the mark by producing a superb performance as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.80 in this fixture.

The keeper, who is currently on loan at Hillsborough, will now be looking to claim his seventh clean-sheet of the season in League One when his side head to the Mornflake Stadium this weekend.

By securing all three points in this fixture, Wednesday may be able to use the confidence gained from this result to climb the League One standings in the coming weeks.