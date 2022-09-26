Bailey Peacock-Farrell makes transfer admission following manager’s Burnley warning

Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s game time for Leeds United back in 2018 led to him being called up to the Northern Ireland international side and he has been first choice ever since.

The goalkeeper was bought by Burnley in 2019 and spent last season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday where he had a brilliant season – keeping 15 clean sheets in 45 appearances as the Owls made it to the play-offs.

As a result, this season Burnley decided to keep the player in their ranks going forward.

However, having also signed Arijanet Muric, it meant the manager had to pick his first-choice keeper and Peacock-Farrell has been the number two with only two league appearances under his belt so far this season.

That leaves him as the only goalkeeper in the Northern Ireland squad not getting regular minutes though and following the international break, manager Ian Baraclough advised the goalkeeper that he’s got “six months to get in the [Burnley] team or in January move on” if he wants to keep the number one spot for his country.

Reflecting on this himself, the 25-year-old admitted that there were offers for him this summer but he is prepared to make the best of his situation as he wrote in the match day programme (via Lancashire Live): “I haven’t played as many games as I would have liked so far, but I feel like I can build on the back of a really good season and I’m in a positive place.

“There were a few clubs here and there interested in taking me on loan, but after talks with Burnley, it was clear I was going to be staying there this season.

“With the change of manager and that kind of thing, it was up in the air a little bit and with lots of players going in and out they wanted me to stay and if they want that, that’s what happens and I am happy to do that and fight for my spot.”

The Verdict

This is a tough situation for Peacock-Farrell right now. Of course, the goalkeeper wants to be playing regularly at both club and country level but as it stands, he is firmly a number two at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany clearly sees talent in him to have wanted to keep him at the club but you can understand why Baraclough needs his international players to be playing regularly too.

There is still a while until the January transfer window so the challenge for the 25-year-old until then will be trying to force his way into the Burnley side.

However, if he is unable to do so, it’s yet to be seen whether he could try and push for a move in the window if there are still teams interested in his talent.