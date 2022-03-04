Bailey Peacock-Farrell makes Sheffield Wednesday play-off claim ahead of Lincoln clash

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has admitted that the club’s main aim at the moment is to solidify their place in the play-off places.

A run of four wins in their last five league matches have allowed the Owls to climb up to fifth in the League One standings.

However, with the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town all looking to move into the top-six, Wednesday know that they cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

Having secured a 5-2 victory over Burton Albion earlier this week, it will be intriguing to see whether Wednesday are able to back up this display on Saturday when they face Lincoln City.

The Imps are currently facing the possibility of being dragged into a relegation battle during the closes stages of the season after suffering three defeats in a row in the third-tier.

In desperate need of a victory, Lincoln could provide Wednesday with a tough test tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Peacock-Farrell has shared his thoughts on the current situation that the Owls find themselves in.

Speaking in the club’s pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) for their meeting with Lincoln, Peacock-Farrell said: “We have got to solidify our place in the play-offs.

“We are picking up results and are in a nice rhythm.

“We will go week by week.”

The Verdict

Peacock-Farrell will be aiming to help his side achieve this aforementioned goal by delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the Owls’ upcoming fixtures.

Since joining Wednesday on a temporary basis during the previous summer transfer window, the Northern Ireland international has produced some impressive performances for the third-tier outfit.

In his last eight league appearances, Peacock-Farrell has kept an impressive total of five clean-sheets.

By regularly adding to this tally between now and the end of the season, the former Leeds United man could potentially help Wednesday secure an immediate return to the Championship via a trip to Wembley Stadium in May.