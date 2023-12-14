Highlights Bailey Cadamarteri's recent form may make Sheffield Wednesday reconsider their decision to sign a new striker.

Amid recent reports that Sheffield Wednesday may be in for a new striker in January, the form of Bailey Cadamarteri may have the Owls board re-thinking their decision.

It's no secret that it's been a tough start to the season for the Owls, and despite their recent form giving fans a glimmer of hope, their imminent future still looks destined for relegation come the end of the season.

Prior to their 3-1 defeat against Norwich City, the Owls had won two games on the trot, beating Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City respectively.

But another demoralising defeat away at Carrow Road will have the Owls even more worried about their place in the Championship.

The defeat keeps them 23rd in the league, level on points with Rotherham United, who currently sit rock-bottom of the Championship, after 21 games played.

Bailey Cadamarteri is in great form

Throughout this run of games, we've seen the emergence of 18-year-old striker Bailey Cadamarteri, who scored his first two goals in the games against Norwich and Blackburn respectively.

Fresh off the back of signing a new deal at the club, Cadamarteri may be the answer to the Owls problems and could have higher ups at the club re-thinking their transfer strategy.

Sheffield Wednesday's owner wanted a new striker

The reports from Alan Nixon suggested that Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri would be willing to fund a high salary for a player in their bid to stay in the Championship.

This then sparked rumours linking the club to all sorts of strikers, such as Birmingham City forward Scott Hogan, whose contract is up in the summer, and with the forward looking for a move away from the club, it could be in Birmingham’s best interest to try and earn a transfer fee in January.

Scott Hogan may still benefit Sheffield Wednesday

At 31-years-old, Hogan would be able to add a level of experience to this Sheffield Wednesday side, that are clearly in need of some leaders.

Having previously played for Aston Villa, Brentford and Stoke City in the Championship, the striker clearly understands what the League is demanding of him.

There should be no issues getting him straight in the squad, such is his experience, and he will hopefully add some much-needed goals to this struggling Wednesday side.

On top of this, the striker could help aid the development of other players in the squad, which could massively benefit the team in future seasons.

Cadamarteri, in fact, is a player that could benefit from Hogan’s arrival. Having played just six games so far for the Owls, the 18-year-old striker still has a lot to learn and the experience of Hogan could massively help him in the development of his career.