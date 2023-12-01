Highlights Cadamarteri promises to give his all for Sheffield Wednesday and thanks fans for their support.

Rohl faces a dilemma in deciding whether to keep Cadamarteri in the starting 11 against Blackburn Rovers.

Windass may be a more suitable player to bring back into the starting 11, but Cadamarteri will still likely see minutes.

With just one win from his first six matches in charge and still rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl decided to roll the dice on Wednesday night for the visit of table-topping Leicester City.

The Owls had scored just three goals in that time, so with Josh Windass and Michael Smith unavailable, their relatively new German boss made the decision to start 18-year-old striker Bailey Cadamarteri for the very first time in league action.

Cadamarteri, the son of former Premier League striker Danny, has been at Wednesday since he was eight years old in 2014, and he has gradually worked his way up the ranks to make his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy in October 2022 - ironically against Leicester.

And after two substitute Championship appearances against Millwall and Birmingham City, Cadamarteri was selected ahead of the more experienced Lee Gregory and Ashley Fletcher to lead the line, and he got 61 minutes of action on the night.

Whilst he wasn't on the pitch for the eventual equaliser from Jeff Hendrick, Cadamarteri impressed against a very solid and experienced Leicester defence, and it was perhaps a sign of things to come.

Bailey Cadamarteri Stats v Leicester City, As Per Sofascore Minutes 61 Goals 0 xG 0.11 Shots 1 Aerial Duels Won 1/4 Possession Lost 6 Touches 12 Sofascore rating 6.6

What message has Bailey Cadamarteri sent to Sheffield Wednesday fans?

Reflecting on his first start for the club he has been with since he was a child, Cadamarteri has issued a promise to Wednesday supporters that he will give his all for the club whenever he gets the chance to pull on the blue and white stripes of the Owls.

Cadamarteri has expressed the hunger and desire to show more of what he can do, and he may be afforded that opportunity by Rohl in the coming weeks with fixtures coming thick and fast.

Should Bailey Cadamarteri remain in the starting 11 against Blackburn Rovers?

Rohl certainly has a dilemma on his hands when selecting his starting striker against Blackburn, but it's important to not expose Cadamarteri too much too soon.

Whilst he was energetic and kept himself busy against Leicester, Cadamarteri still didn't create many chances, nor did he have too many touches, so there could be the scope to just use him as a substitute.

Josh Windass will return from suspension for the visit of Jon Dahl Tomasson's Rovers side, so he may be a more suitable player to bring back into the starting 11 in place of the 18-year-old, but he will no doubt see minutes regardless this coming weekend.