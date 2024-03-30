Highlights Cadamarteri delights home crowd with goal, sees win potential as he leads team's fight for survival in Championship.

Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri has issued a message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters after his return to the side on Friday afternoon.

The Owls earned a 1-1 draw at home to Swansea City, with the 18-year-old opening the scoring in the 41st minute.

Cadamarteri missed the 6-0 hammering from Ipswich Town prior to the March international break, but returned to the starting lineup to help secure an important point for Danny Rohl’s side.

He has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at senior level, bursting onto the scene with his first league appearance in November of last year.

The forward has contributed four goals and one assist, with the Yorkshire outfit fighting for survival in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Cadamarteri expressed his delight at scoring in front of the home fans after making his return to the team.

The youngster believes Rohl’s side deserved all three points, but they will have to settle for just one ahead of Monday’s game against Middlesbrough.

“Great to be back at home and playing,” wrote Cadamarteri, via Twitter.

“Amazing feeling to get on the score sheet at Hillsborough too, our fans at (are) top!

“Think we deserved more in the game but we roll our sleeves up and go again Monday against Borough (Boro).”

Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri's 2023-24 league goals - per Fbref.com Opponent (Home or Away) Result Blackburn Rovers (H) 3-1 win Norwich City (A) 3-1 loss QPR (H) 2-1 win Swansea City (H) 1-1

Cadamarteri has been one of the many positives of Rohl’s time in charge at Hillsborough so far.

The German has brought the forward up from the youth academy and given him a chance to shine at senior level.

This gamble has paid off quite well for the Sheffield Wednesday boss, who was able to add some attacking quality to his team without spending a penny.

This could play a huge role in the club’s survival in the Championship, with Cadamarteri scoring crucial goals against Blackburn Rovers, QPR and now Swansea.

The points earned with those goals could be the difference between staying up and going down to League One.

Sheffield Wednesday league position

Sheffield Wednesday are still 23rd in the Championship table after Friday’s home draw.

The gap to safety is now a matter of just goal difference, with the Owls level on points with 22nd place Huddersfield Town and 21st place Birmingham City.

Rohl’s side are winless in their last three fixtures, but have greater momentum than their relegation rivals.

Victory on Monday afternoon at the Riverside could lift them out of the bottom three, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

That meeting gets underway at 3pm.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

Cadamarteri offers optimism for Wednesday supporters

The rise of Cadamarteri this season has been quite an exciting aspect of an otherwise difficult campaign.

It is another reason why fans are so behind Rohl, who has been an excellent appointment since arriving in October.

This was a positive point for Wednesday given most of their rivals lost on Friday, even if they feel three points was on offer against the Swans.

Despite still being in the relegation zone, a performance like this will give supporters some confidence that they can earn survival in the Championship for another season.