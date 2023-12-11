Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's form has improved since Danny Rohl's arrival, giving fans hope for survival.

Youngster Bailey Cadamarteri has impressed since being given a chance in the first-team.

Cadamarteri reassured fans that he is not leaving and hinted at a long-term deal being sorted soon.

Sheffield Wednesday look to have turned a corner following Danny Rohl's arrival, with supporters feeling a lot more optimistic about their Championship survival after a recent upturn in form.

After a disastrous start to the campaign under Xisco Munoz, the German coach's welcome arrival has seen the Owls become much more of a competitive outfit in the Championship as they drew level on points with South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, and climbed off the bottom of the table for the first time since August 19th with a 1-0 victory away at Stoke City.

Bailey Cadamarteri thrust into the limelight

The 34-year-old has shown faith in youth during his short Hillsborough spell so far, with Bailey Cadamarteri catching the eye in the last few weeks.

Prior to Rohl's arrival back in October, the young forward had been an impressive figure for the Owls' development side, scoring ten goals by that point, including one against bitter rivals Sheffield United, which the German saw for himself prior to his first game in charge of the first team.

In recent weeks, the 18-year-old has been thrown into the first team environment permanently after being named as an unused substitute earlier in the campaign against Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

He would make his first appearance in the 4-0 defeat to Millwall on November 11th and has subsequently featured in the four matches that have followed, which included his full debut in the 1-1 draw against league leaders Leicester City, and his first senior goal against Blackburn Rovers last week, which he described as "a moment you dream of as a kid".

Bailey Cadamarteri's contract situation

The homegrown prospect has received a high amount of praise for his performances in the last month, none more so than from his manager, who admitted to taking to Cadamarteri immediately in the win against the Lancashire outfit.

"I'm convinced about him. It was the reason why I took him immediately when I saw him. I see special things from him,” Rohl stated.

“I think it's also the way for Wednesday for the future. I think this is for me a big key point, to have a young group, to have young players here, to improve these players and our club with the academy together and then we can create good players for our team."

It was revealed by the Sheffield Star prior to the 1-0 win in Staffordshire on Saturday, which the youngster again featured in for 58 minutes, that the club and player were hoping for a "quick solution" towards a long-term deal.

Youngster drops significant contract hint

To ease any potential worries Wednesday fans may have had, the son of former Everton & Bradford City forward Danny Cadamarteri took to X/Twitter to reveal his stance on the situation after praising yet another big effort to earn back-to-back wins at the Bet365 Stadium.

"Another tough game today and great night of learning for me. @swfc away fans were 'top'. They deffo got us over the line tonight along with a class goal and a class pen save. WAWAW" He began.

When urged by a fan to speed up the contract process, Cadamarteri had this to say in response: "No one needs to worry I’m not going anywhere. It will be sorted next week".

This is great news for Wednesday fans, who will be hoping the forward can continue his development this season and help fire them clear of relegation.