‘Bagsman’, ‘Needs service’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans offer backing to player after Stoke draw

Nottingham Forest secured their Championship safety with a 1-1 draw against Stoke City at the weekend.

The Reds have looked to be safe from the drop for a while, but guaranteed their place in next season’s Championship campaign after an improved performance on Saturday.

Forest did go into the break a goal down when Rabbi Matondo diverted Josh Tymon’s low cross from the left into Brice Samba’s net.

But the Reds improved in the second half, and right after the interval, Lewis Grabban prodded home from close-range to bring the scores level.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Grabban, who scored 20 goals to spearhead the Reds to a seventh-placed finish last term.

But the striker is ending this season in some decent form at least, scoring two goals in his last two games for Chris Hughton’s side.

After missing a golden opportunity in the first half, fans were happy to see him recover and get back amongst the goals.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions…

Bagsman! 3 goals in 5 games for Grabban! You Reds! #NFFC — Alex Bastian (@AlexBastian94) April 24, 2021

Good: Safe Bad: Must do better next year than leading scorer having only five goals. #grabban #nffc — Mountain Man (@ORMtnGuy) April 24, 2021

Grabban and Knockaert look likely to create something. #nffc — WienerSchnitzel 💙 (@Schnitzel1972) April 24, 2021

#nffc Grabban needs service, thats the problem, Grabban isn't the problem!! — Nigel Mason (@GrimsbyNige) April 24, 2021

Anyone who thinks we should get rid of Grabban in the summer needs to give their head a wobble. #NFFC — Mitchell Gadd (@mitchellgadd) April 24, 2021

Really?? Bin him off! Just because he scored a toe poke. We can do a lot lot more with his money #nffc — Alastair Pursey (@cobman_al) April 24, 2021

I actually think he could be well used in a different way next drain like what CH suggested — Locky (@lockyreddog) April 24, 2021