Nottingham Forest

‘Bagsman’, ‘Needs service’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans offer backing to player after Stoke draw

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest secured their Championship safety with a 1-1 draw against Stoke City at the weekend.

The Reds have looked to be safe from the drop for a while, but guaranteed their place in next season’s Championship campaign after an improved performance on Saturday.

Forest did go into the break a goal down when Rabbi Matondo diverted Josh Tymon’s low cross from the left into Brice Samba’s net.

But the Reds improved in the second half, and right after the interval, Lewis Grabban prodded home from close-range to bring the scores level.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Grabban, who scored 20 goals to spearhead the Reds to a seventh-placed finish last term.

But the striker is ending this season in some decent form at least, scoring two goals in his last two games for Chris Hughton’s side.

After missing a golden opportunity in the first half, fans were happy to see him recover and get back amongst the goals.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Bagsman’, ‘Needs service’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans offer backing to player after Stoke draw

