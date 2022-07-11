“Bags of talent” – Newcastle United offered chance to sign Watford player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis this summer.

According to Chronicle Live, the Nigerian international has been offered a possible signing for Eddie Howe’s side.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the forward would be a good addition to the Magpies’ squad…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Emmanuel Dennis had an impressive campaign in a struggling Watford side last term.

Ten goals and six assists are not numbers to be scoffed at when produced in a team struggling at the foot of the table.

With his peak years ahead of him and bags of talent, this could be a good signing for the Magpies.

However, whether or not they would be willing to cough up the sort of fee Watford are looking for this summer remains to be seen.

Adam Jones

Considering the Hornets recruited him for such a low fee, they may be willing to cash in on him for a reasonable price which could make this a cheap agreement for the Magpies to finalise.

Recording 10 goals in 33 league appearances, he could certainly contribute positively to Eddie Howe’s side’s cause and this is an area they certainly need to add more depth to with Dwight Gayle likely to leave this summer.

Quiz: The big Watford summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 When were the club founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

Callum Wilson and Chris Wood may be good first-team options – but more competition could allow Howe to play two up top – providing the Magpies with unpredictability.

They should have other irons in the fire just in case this move doesn’t materialise though – because the Hornets could look to hold on to Dennis if they sell Ismaila Sarr.

Declan Harte

Dennis was Watford’s standout player in the Premier League last season, scoring 10 and assisting six goals for the Hornets.

But relegation to the Championship has rightly put his future at the club in doubt as he has shown he is more than capable of competing at a high level in the top flight.

He would be a great addition to Howe’s side and would add another threat to the team’s attack, which has been needed under the Englishman.

Callum Wilson has not been hugely dependable in recent times due to fitness concerns, so having that extra option in attack could be valuable.

Although this could yet prove to be a costly transfer for Newcastle, the club can now easily afford such a move.