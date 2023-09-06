Highlights Liam Kitching's signing has generated excitement among Coventry fans, who view him as a key addition to the team.

Coventry's recruitment strategy focuses on young, talented players with experience, and Kitching fits this profile.

Fans are optimistic that Kitching's skills as a left-footed centre-back will complement the team's system and contribute goals.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There is measurable excitement across the reaches of Coventry after their summer transfer window - and there may be no transfer bigger than the signing of Liam Kitching from Barnsley.

With Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres departing the CBS Arena for a combined fee of £36million, a vast number of new recruits have been brought in under Mark Robins' watchful eye - including club-record signing Haji Wright, youngster Ellis Simms and Kitching as their three-most expensive captures.

Whilst there is obvious hype over Wright’s signature and the intrigue over Simms’ move after he excelled for Sunderland on loan from Everton last season, the season has been an odd one so far for the Sky Blues.

A last-gasp loss to Leicester on the opening day can be classed as somewhat unfortunate, but just one win from five - against bottom-club Middlesbrough in their first home game of the campaign - has left the club 14th in the table.

It seems as though they simply need to click before Robins’ side will be able to fire on all cylinders - and the signing of Kitching will be able to help them breeze through that process.

What is expected of Liam Kitching at Coventry City?

Kitching already has vast EFL experience at the age of just 23.

Standing at 6ft 3in, Kitching was released by Leeds United in 2019 after failing to make an appearance at Elland Road. He instantly got to work at Forest Green Rovers, where he earned himself a move to Barnsley - and over 80 league appearances later, he almost dragged the club to promotion at the first attempt before losing out in last season’s play-off final thanks to a Josh Windass header.

It’s clear what recruitment strategy Coventry are headed for; selling young, hungry players with decent amounts of career experience and selling them on again - in the same ilk as Gyokeres.

Kitching fits the bill as a left-footed centre-back, who in Robins’ system, could flourish - and equally chip with goals himself.

What has been said amongst the terraces about Liam Kitching's move to Coventry City?

FLW's Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood was over the moon with the signing of Kitching - and even backed the defender to come straight into the fold against Hull City after the international break.

He told FLW: “I’m very happy. I think he’s got bags of potential, he’s only 23 and was Barnsley’s skipper last year getting them to the play-off final. That shows how respected he is, and he’s a leader as well. He has a previous relationship with Bobby Thomas as well, who has come in this year - that’s another positive.

“He looks like a player. He can add stuff at both sides of the pitch, which is the same as Thomas. I’m really intrigued to see how he can fit into the system. I’m not sure on the numbers we paid, I have heard it’s half of what Barnsley fans have said.

“I wish we could’ve got it done earlier in the summer without it dragging out, but it’s done - we’ve got him in. I’m intrigued to see how he does. Again, he benefits from the international break from a couple of weeks on the training ground before his debut. I think it is a given that he starts against Hull when we come back.”