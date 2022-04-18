“Baggies board shouldn’t hesitate” – West Brom consider appointing 50-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sean Dyche is being considered by West Brom as a potential Steve Bruce replacement, as per a report from The Sun, and as shared by Birmingham Live.

As well as the Baggies, Stoke City are also considering the 50-year-old, with the Championship duo starting to plan for next season.

Dyche was sacked by Premier League club Burnley on Friday, with the Clarets currently inside the bottom three and could return to the Championship.

Dyche departed the Premier League outfit with his side three points from escaping the relegation zone.

Three of our writers here at FLW have their say regarding West Brom’s interest in bringing Dyche to The Hawthorns…

Ben Wignall

Appointing Steve Bruce in February to replace Valerien Ismael has not had the desired effect at The Hawthorns, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Englishman’s deal terminated in the summer.

Sometimes though a good manager becomes available and that is what has happened this week with Dyche – and it would be an almighty coup for the Baggies if they were to get him in.

He has done wonders at times with Burnley in the Premier League on a shoestring budget and you get the feeling that his next job could very well be in the top flight, depending on how long he wants to wait to get back into the game.

If he does decide to step down into the Championship though then there won’t be many clubs better positioned to challenge for promotion next season than West Brom – they clearly have the money after spending £7 million on Daryl Dike in January so they could give Dyche what he needs to be a success.

It would be a great appointment – but something tells me that the Premier League is awaiting Dyche once again next season.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think Sean Dyche would be a good appointment for any side looking to get promoted to the top flight and remain there.

He’s worked relative miracles at Burnley in recent years given the budget he had had to spend and I’m surprised they chose to get rid of him at this stage of the season.

Obviously stylistically his football may not be the most appealing or exciting, but it has proven to be an effective way of playing in order to gain promotion to, and remain in, the Premier League, at least in the past.

In fairness to Steve Bruce, he has steadied the West Brom ship of late, but, doubts remain over his long term future at the club, so if Dyche is available, the Baggies board shouldn’t hesitate on making the managerial swap this summer.

George Dagless

I’d not be too surprised if they did go after him given his record.

He was hard done by at Burnley in the end there and I am sure a lot of clubs and fans would be happy to see Dyche arrive given the work he did on a shoestring.

West Brom could potentially offer him a bigger budget in the long run if he achieved promotion with them and I am sure whoever appoints him next will see a positive impact on results.