Stoke City’s Ryan Mmaee is expected to join Rapid Wien on an initial loan deal that will include an option to buy.

There was a lot of excitement at the Bet365 Stadium when the forward joined from Ferencvaros in the summer of 2023, but his time in English football has been mixed.

Whilst Mmaee has shown flashes of his ability, the 26-year-old managed just three goals in 24 appearances in the previous campaign.

Nevertheless, with the window now shut for English clubs, it was still a surprise to see TEAMtalk state that Mmaee is poised to make the move to Austria to join Rapid Wien.

Ryan Mmaee to join Rapid Wien

The update states that Rapid Wien will have the option to purchase Mmaee as part of the agreement, with the player keen on the move. Yet, it’s also said that Stoke have a January recall option, although the fact Steven Schumacher is willing to let the attacker leave suggests Mmaee is not in his plans.

This potential move comes just days after the Morocco international started and played 74 minutes as the Potters beat Plymouth in the league, whilst he scored in the 5-0 victory at Middlesbrough last week.

Therefore, this move came as a surprise to Stoke fan pundit Sam Harrison, as he told FLW that Mmaee had the quality to make his mark at this level.

He said: “It’s a bit of a shock. The transfer window in England is done and dusted, and he featured against Plymouth and it worked well.

“What he brings to the table is much more than being a striker that gets the goals. He got injured last season which hindered him, but in the modern game you don’t have to be an out-and-out striker.

Ryan Mmaee 2023/24 Stoke statistics Appearances 24 Starts 17 Goals 3 Assists 3 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.81 Progressive passes per 90 2.69 Shots on target % 30.4% Stats as per FBref, league only

“Mmaee gives you the option to play in behind, link the play and get us moving. He offers us something different in a tactical sense.

“It’s baffling if I’m being honest with you. Mmaee could be a real top player. Even against Plymouth, his link up play to get us up the pitch and to threaten was impressive.

“I don’t understand it. I can see we brought in new players, but the quality off the bench is something that top Championship clubs have and Mmaee would bring that, even if he’s not in the starting XI.

“Maybe he feels he needs to move on, and there isn’t a good relationship there with the club.

“An option to buy makes it a little bit of a strange one, and one that Stoke fans would’ve wanted. He could be a top player, so something is just not clicking right now.

“It’s interesting to see him leave, especially at this stage.”

Stoke City’s attacking options

Even though some will feel that Mmaee could have made an impact on the team moving forward, the reality is that they are well-stocked with attacking options.

Tom Cannon joined the club towards the end of the deadline, in a deal that is seen as a real coup, and he will no doubt be the focal point for Schumacher’s side.

Elsewhere, Niall Ennis, Million Manhoef, Bae Jun-ho, Lewis Koumas and Emre Tezgel are just some of the attacking options available to the boss, who can play in different roles, whilst Sam Gallagher will be a useful player when he returns from injury.

So, Schumacher will feel he has enough quality and depth to cope until January when he can reassess.