Highlights Norwich City's form in the Championship has declined significantly, but they ended their four-match losing streak with a 3-2 win over Cardiff City.

Defender Danny Batth made his first start for Norwich, impressing manager David Wagner, after struggling for game time since his move from Sunderland.

Despite the return of Grant Hanley and the availability of Shane Duffy, Batth should retain his place in the starting line-up due to his experience and leadership qualities.

It has been a tough few months for Norwich City in the Championship.

The Canaries made an excellent start to the season and were among the early front-runners, but their form has declined significantly since then.

However, Norwich ended a run of four consecutive defeats as they won 3-2 at Cardiff City prior to the international break, easing some of the pressure on manager David Wagner.

The Canaries currently sit 16th in the table, six points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

After struggling for game time since his move from Sunderland this summer, defender Danny Batth made his first start for Norwich against Cardiff last time out in the absence of Shane Duffy and Ben Gibson.

Batth starred for the Black Cats last season as they reached the Championship play-offs, winning their Player of the Year award, but he was surprisingly allowed to depart the Stadium of Light this summer as the club looked to lower the average age of the squad.

The 33-year-old arrived in East Anglia on deadline day, and he had made just two substitute appearances prior to starting against the Bluebirds.

Should Danny Batth start for Norwich City?

Batth's lack of game time at Carrow Road is surprising considering Norwich's defensive issues.

The Canaries have conceded 32 goals so far this season, the joint-most in the division along with Rotherham United, but Wagner had stuck with the pairing of Duffy and Gibson until the latter was ruled out until Christmas with a foot injury.

Wagner replaced Gibson with 19-year-old Jaden Warner in the 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, while midfielder Kenny McLean has even been deployed at centre-back ahead of Batth.

It was only Duffy's suspension after picking up five yellow cards that opened the door for Batth to start against Cardiff, and his inclusion brought about a change of fortunes for Norwich, with Wagner praising his performance after the game.

"Absolutely outstanding," Wagner told the Eastern Daily Press. "If I should name a player or two players, then for sure Danny, because he was not happy he did not get selected in the past, but he always trained hard, he never sulked, he never moaned. A top professional and when he was asked to perform, then he showed a performance like that.

"How Kenny McLean led this team is outstanding as well, on the pitch in the last games he was the one, and unfortunately only one, maybe consistent performer, but in training as well he pushed the players. These are the two players I can and I would like to name."

Grant Hanley is closing in on a return after seven months out with an Achilles injury, and while the Scotsman will need time to get back up to speed, he could push Batth further down the pecking order.

But despite Hanley's comeback and Duffy's availability after suspension, after his impressive display against the Bluebirds, Batth should retain his place in the starting line-up.

Batth has played over 300 games at Championship level, and his leadership qualities will be crucial to the Canaries, particularly in Gibson's absence.

The defender has achieved four promotions during his career, and his experience of reaching the play-offs with Sunderland last season will be useful for Norwich as they look to move up the table.

Batth is a consistent performer who will bring some much-needed solidity and resilience to the Canaries' defence, so Wagner must give him a run in the team.