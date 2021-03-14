‘Baffles me’, ‘Why does Lee keep playing them?’ – These Charlton fans take aim at pair following performance v Shrewsbury

After nearly three months of poor results at The Valley, Charlton Athletic finally secured three points in midweek as they dispatched lowly Northampton Town 2-1 at home.

It wasn’t a vintage performance, but two second half goals from Conor Washington gave Lee Bowyer a much-needed victory in their race for the play offs.

A tougher test came in the form of Shrewsbury yesterday, and changes were already enforced on the manager as Jake Forster-Caskey was ruled out through injury.

Bowyer’s response was to shift the versatile Darren Pratley from the centre-back role that he’s played a lot in this season back into the engine room, and that meant a partnership with Ben Watson.

With a combined age of 70, that duo is never going to provide much mobility, and against a midfield trio of Brad Walker, Josh Vela and Sean Goss they struggled to get into the game.

It was Goss who opened the scoring for Salop early in the second half, but the Addicks ended up fighting back and it was Washington who added to his midweek brace by securing the equaliser on 79 minutes.

A point is all that Charlton took out of the game and for all their possession, 62% of it to be precise, and 15 shots, they managed to get just two of them on target with Harry Burgoyne barely being tested.

Charlton are still in the play off race but they’ve played at least two more games than the teams around and above them, and three points would have been ideal for them to be in a prominent position.

Many are sticking the blame on Watson and Pratley’s performance together for the two dropped points and supporters have been letting their voices be heard on social media about it.

Please don’t play Pratley and Watson together ever again #cafc — Dan Lee (@cafcdan91) March 13, 2021

Watson and Pratley should both never start in midfield together. It’s criminal. Slows the game down and not enough positive/incisive passes. Bows can’t keep doing it — Long Suffering Addick (@IainHughes8) March 13, 2021

People have been saying for a long time that Pratley and Watson shouldn't ever start together in midfield. There's no creativity there, we don't need both yet Bowyer still plays them. — Tom 🔴⚪ (@shirty_cafc) March 13, 2021

Hopefully that's the last time we ever have to be put through a Watson-Pratley midfield pairing. Washington solid again but so slow and plodding in possession until we went behind. #cafc — Ben Fleming (@ben__fleming) March 13, 2021

It's either pratley or watson, don't wanna see them two in our midfield again unless we're defending a 3-0 lead. 👍 #cafc — KD 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_kd1905) March 13, 2021

Pratley & Watson together in midfield simply does not work. Surely everyone can see that. #cafc — Kingston (@Kingston3468) March 13, 2021

Honestly, it baffles me how this man can start Pratley AND Watson, when you’ve got Shinnie on the bench who had 3 assists in his last 4 games before he got dropped. — Kai (@KaiWilliams0) March 13, 2021

Pratley + Watson = failure, every single game.. why does Lee keep playing them? #cafc — 𝔠𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔱𝔬𝔫 (@CAFC_JLK) March 13, 2021