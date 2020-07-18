Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Baffles me’, ‘Useless’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans take aim at 28-y/o after Preston defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Preston North End claimed a routine home win over Birmingham City in the Championship today, winning 2-0 at Deepdale.

In what was Steve Spooner’s second game in caretaker charge of Birmingham, it was another disappointing one. They faced a Preston side who’ve been in free fall for much of 2020, but it was the Lilywhites who came out on top.

Patrick Bauer’s first-half goal proved the difference on what was a relatively dull evening at Deepdale. Plenty of Birmingham players took a bit of slack from Blues fans afterwards, with club captain Harlee Dean seemingly taking the brunt of it.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40

WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT?

The centre-back has been one of Birmingham’s most prominent players this season having now featured 38 times in the Championship this season. But aside from his poor defensive leadership today, Dean also missed a golden opportunity to score at the other end.

Birmingham’s defeat today was confirmed late on when Brad Potts scored Preston’s second, with Birmingham’s Championship safety going down to the final game of the season.

See what fans had to say about him on Twitter after today’s defeat:


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Baffles me’, ‘Useless’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans take aim at 28-y/o after Preston defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: