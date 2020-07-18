‘Baffles me’, ‘Useless’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans take aim at 28-y/o after Preston defeat

Preston North End claimed a routine home win over Birmingham City in the Championship today, winning 2-0 at Deepdale.

In what was Steve Spooner’s second game in caretaker charge of Birmingham, it was another disappointing one. They faced a Preston side who’ve been in free fall for much of 2020, but it was the Lilywhites who came out on top.

Patrick Bauer’s first-half goal proved the difference on what was a relatively dull evening at Deepdale. Plenty of Birmingham players took a bit of slack from Blues fans afterwards, with club captain Harlee Dean seemingly taking the brunt of it.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The centre-back has been one of Birmingham’s most prominent players this season having now featured 38 times in the Championship this season. But aside from his poor defensive leadership today, Dean also missed a golden opportunity to score at the other end.

Birmingham’s defeat today was confirmed late on when Brad Potts scored Preston’s second, with Birmingham’s Championship safety going down to the final game of the season.

See what fans had to say about him on Twitter after today’s defeat:

Harlee Dean useless in both 6 yard boxes…some achievement — Mark Jones (@Marrrrkkkkk) July 18, 2020

Still BAFFLES ME, that we gave Harlee Dean a 4 year contract extension!!!!!!! HE HAS 3 YEARS LEFT 🤢🤢🤢 — George Yeomans (@BluenoseGeo) July 18, 2020

Harlee Dean HAS to score!🤦‍♂️ #BCFC — Kieran Bales (@kiebales_) July 18, 2020

If Harlee Dean is still here and capatin next year im becoming an avid bowls fan — Cal (@CallumTxylor) July 18, 2020

Is Harlee Dean angling for a move to Preston or something? #bcfc — Gil 🌍🏐 (@RailwayEnd) July 18, 2020

Free header Harlee Dean, STRAIGHT AT THE KEEPER COME WHAT ARE YOU DOING — George Yeomans (@BluenoseGeo) July 18, 2020

Harlee Dean miss of the season — Kane (@KaneGStyles) July 18, 2020