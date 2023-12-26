Highlights Middlesbrough dominated the game against Rotherham, but their wastefulness in front of goal cost them.

Michael Carrick expressed frustration over a denied penalty, calling it a "blatant" foul.

Boro must improve their mentality and be more clinical if they want to close the gap to the top six.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick was unhappy that his side were denied a penalty in the second half of their 1-0 defeat at Rotherham United.

Middlesbrough slip up at Rotherham

It’s been an inconsistent campaign for Boro, and that has certainly been the case for the side in December.

After three successive defeats, back-to-back victories suggested Boro had turned a corner, but they were then beaten at Rotherham on Boxing Day, due to a Cohen Bramall effort that appeared to be a cross.

The loss keeps Boro in the bottom half, and whilst they are only three points away from the play-off places, it feels like a massive missed opportunity given the Millers are bottom of the league.

Michael Carrick reacts as Middlesbrough denied a penalty

It was a hugely frustrating afternoon for Boro, as they dominated throughout, having over 70% of the ball, and the hosts scored from their only shot on target, and they mustered two shots all game. Meanwhile, Boro had 19 attempts, but they were wasteful in front of goal.

Middlesbrough's Performance vs Rotherham (via Sofascore) Possession Shots Shots On Target Corners xG 71% 19 5 11 1.17

However, the Teesside outfit did feel as though they should have had a penalty when the game was goalless, as Alex Bangura appeared to be fetched by Hakeem Odoffin.

But, no spot-kick was awarded, and Carrick told the Northern Echo that he didn’t understand the decision.

“I’m just baffled, to be honest. I don’t like criticising referees and they obviously have a tough job. But that’s not even a tussle or a slight trip. It’s blatant he just takes him out.

“Alex has got all the momentum, going past him, and for the life of me I just can’t understand how that’s not given. It’s a massive moment and the less I say about it the better, probably.

“It’s pointless really (speaking to the ref). What’s he going to say? His reasons or not, I’m not going to agree with it. We call all see how clear as day it was. But listen, I can’t blame that on the result today because we didn’t score in the end and we created more than enough to score. When you don’t get a decision as obvious as that though, it’s just crazy.”

Middlesbrough must improve

As mentioned, statistically, this was a dominant display from Boro, but the reality is that they were not clinical in front of goal, and they then conceded.

Of course, the penalty incident was a massive moment, and had Boro have taken the lead it would have changed the dynamics of the game significantly. But, these things happen, and it’s about showing a stronger mentality when decisions don’t go your way.

After promising signs recently, this was a setback for Middlesbrough, but they are back in action on Friday against Huddersfield, where they will look to pick up three points to close the gap to the top six.