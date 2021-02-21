Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Baffled’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to Tony Mowbray comments on frustrating player update

A number of Blackburn Rovers supporters have been reacting to comments made by manager Tony Mowbray on the injury suffered by Ryan Nyambe during the 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Rovers were on the end of another frustrating result at the City Ground, with Mowbray’s side falling to a fourth straight defeat in the Championship. That run of form has seen their play-off aspirations take a major hit and it looks like they will now need to build and plan towards next season, unless they can inspire a massive turnaround in performances and results very soon.

There was more bad news for Rovers on the injury front following the game, with Mowbray confirming that Sam Gallagher had been taken to hospital with a nasty injury that could even be a potential punctured lung. While Nyambe was also forced off the field in stoppage time with an injury and replaced by Elliott Bennett.

Nyambe had been left out of the side for the midweek trip to Barnsley, and after the game Mowbray had suggested that decision was made more for tactical reasons than anything else. However, speaking to Lancashire Live after the defeat at Forest the Blackburn manager seemed to suggest that outside criticism might have potentially played a role in him being included against Nottingham Forest.

He said: “I’m also more worried about Nyambe, somebody we have talked a lot about this week – a kid who works excessively hard and needed a break and yet the world seemed to question why Nyambe wasn’t playing – has now broken down and might be out for months.

“It’s his hamstring, you have to protect your players and people should just let the manager do their job.”

Many Blackburn supporters were left baffled by these comments and did not know what he was referring to by the outside criticism part of his assessment. A couple of fans suggested that these comments reflect how much he is struggling at the moment given their recent form.

