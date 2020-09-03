Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Baffled', 'Great news' – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to recent player agreement

1 hour ago

Nottingham Forest have announced that Jordan Smith has signed a two-year contract extension ahead of the new league campaign. 

Smith has been with the club since the age of seven, and has made 51 first-team appearances for the Reds since breaking into the senior squad.

He has been Forest’s second-choice goalkeeper in recent seasons, with Brice Samba being Sabri Lamouchi’s first-choice shot-stopper during the 2019/20 season.

Samba’s impressive performances saw Smith struggle for game time, with the 25-year-old making just three appearances in all competitions last term.

Forest finished seventh in the Championship in the 2019/20 season, as they missed out on a top-six finish after a surprise defeat to Stoke City on the final day of that league campaign.

They’ll be eager to get off to a winning start this term, when they take on QPR in their first match of the new season.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Smith’s new contract with the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


