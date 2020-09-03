‘Baffled’, ‘Great news’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to recent player agreement

Nottingham Forest have announced that Jordan Smith has signed a two-year contract extension ahead of the new league campaign.

Smith has been with the club since the age of seven, and has made 51 first-team appearances for the Reds since breaking into the senior squad.

He has been Forest’s second-choice goalkeeper in recent seasons, with Brice Samba being Sabri Lamouchi’s first-choice shot-stopper during the 2019/20 season.

Samba’s impressive performances saw Smith struggle for game time, with the 25-year-old making just three appearances in all competitions last term.

Forest finished seventh in the Championship in the 2019/20 season, as they missed out on a top-six finish after a surprise defeat to Stoke City on the final day of that league campaign.

They’ll be eager to get off to a winning start this term, when they take on QPR in their first match of the new season.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Smith’s new contract with the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Excellent pro, guessing on a pretty reasonable wage, decent backup for Samba. Makes sense really rather than going out and signing someone for the sake of it. — Gary (@RedDogGary) September 2, 2020

Great news!! — Dylan Jackson (@DylanJackson02) September 2, 2020

Really pleased with this. Committed goalkeeper who’s proven himself a very good backup at this level, with the ability to step up to the XI when needed. — Mikey (@msmcglau) September 2, 2020

Weak attempt at softening the blow — Kieran (@_kierannnn) September 2, 2020

Well deserved. Congratulations Jordan. Been a loyal servant and a proper pro. — Lee (@WelcomeThrilIho) September 2, 2020

Baffled. Speechless. But happy for him 👍🏻 — UTR (@NFFCHQ) September 2, 2020

Love Jordan Smith but you’ve given the wrong player a new contract🤣 — Diakhaby Party🎉 (@saulhare) September 2, 2020

Nothing against him but he’s absolutely pony, he was dropped by Mansfield in league 2 which I think says it all. — lucas wheat (@lucaswheat) September 2, 2020

Scraping the bottom of the barrel here for good news to soften the blow. — Ash Young (@ASHJY97) September 2, 2020

Solid and capable squad player. A very good signing for both club and player — John Watson (@safetywatto) September 2, 2020

Good news. Smithy is a more than a half decent keeper. — David Smeeton (@smeetod) September 2, 2020

Great club servant and a decent keeper. — John Minkley (@JMINKLEY1) September 2, 2020