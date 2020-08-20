‘Bad sale’, ‘Staggering decision’ – Plenty of Birmingham City disappointment greets outgoing transfer news

Birmingham City have confirmed the news that Wes Harding has left the club, with the defender joining Rotherham United.

Harding has been on the books at St Andrew’s the majority of his senior career, with the 23-year-old making 60 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

19 of those appearances came last season, but as Aitor Karanka reshapes the squad he’s inherited in the Second City, Harding has been moved on.

A club announcement has confirmed the exit of the defender, who has joined Rotherham for an undisclosed fee, ending a seven-year association with the Blues.

Harding was hardly a standout player for Birmingham during his period in the first-team, but his versatility and willingness to put the side before himself was a trait the fans loved.

Many are sorry to see the defender moving on, with a few even calling it the wrong decision by the club at this moment in time.

Here, we dive into some of that reaction…

Will miss him, that’s us needing a back up rb again? — 𝓳𝓸𝓼𝓱. (follow limit) (@LandoLotsof) August 20, 2020

Best of luck Wes. Loyalty probably held you back in the end. Needed the season long loans a few years back for regular game time. Sure you'll have a cracking career! — – (@j194_) August 20, 2020

If they play him at right back. He will be a solid signing for them. I feel bad for him because he got a lot of stick but very rarely played in his natural position. Even got played left midfield at one point🤦‍♂️ — Harry.08 (@Harryx08_) August 20, 2020

staggering decision to let Wes go, often played out of position for benefit of the team, always good in preferred position. Just watch final game of 2018 season v Fulham, Sessignon in his pocket…best of luck @MrWesleyHarding KRO — Speculate2Accumulate (@sp2a) August 20, 2020

Play him in his actual position and he does well every time. Gets slated by people on here when he gets thrown into the team at LB, CB and RM — Jordan (@Jssstan) August 20, 2020

Cannot believe we’ve let him go. Gets unfairly criticised far too often. Good young footballer and squad player. Bad bad sale IMO — Michael Dupree (@Michael81258167) August 20, 2020

Should of kept him, good squad player! — David Olney (@daisydave0807) August 20, 2020