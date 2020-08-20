Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Bad sale’, ‘Staggering decision’ – Plenty of Birmingham City disappointment greets outgoing transfer news

Published

1 hour ago

on

Birmingham City have confirmed the news that Wes Harding has left the club, with the defender joining Rotherham United.

Harding has been on the books at St Andrew’s the majority of his senior career, with the 23-year-old making 60 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

19 of those appearances came last season, but as Aitor Karanka reshapes the squad he’s inherited in the Second City, Harding has been moved on.

A club announcement has confirmed the exit of the defender, who has joined Rotherham for an undisclosed fee, ending a seven-year association with the Blues.

Harding was hardly a standout player for Birmingham during his period in the first-team, but his versatility and willingness to put the side before himself was a trait the fans loved.

Many are sorry to see the defender moving on, with a few even calling it the wrong decision by the club at this moment in time.

Here, we dive into some of that reaction…


