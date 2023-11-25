Highlights Taiwo Awoniyi's injury could force Nottingham Forest to make a move in the January transfer window to find a solution for his absence.

Che Adams, who has Premier League experience, could be a reasonably priced option for Forest to bolster their forward options.

Southampton may be able to handle Adams' departure, as they have Ross Stewart and Adam Armstrong as strong alternatives and the sale of Adams could help with financial fair play concerns.

Taiwo Awoniyi has been one of the standout performers in the bottom half of the Premier League this season.

The forward made the move to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2022, and has made the transition to English football quite successfully.

However, injuries have plagued his time with the Reds, much to the frustration of Steve Cooper and supporters.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

The forward has contributed four goals and two assists from 10 appearances in the Premier League this campaign, but he is now set to be absent for a number of months due to yet another injury setback.

It’s been confirmed that a groin injury that requires surgery has put him out of action until 2024 at the earliest, with an unknown return date given.

What impact could Taiwo Awoniyi’s injury have on Southampton?

This could force the Nottinghamshire outfit into making a move in the January transfer window in order to find a solution for Awoniyi’s absence.

The Reds were linked with a potential move for Southampton’s Che Adams during the summer market, but a move failed to materialise.

The Scot has plenty of Premier League experience, having competed in the top flight for multiple seasons with the Saints.

Adams is also coming into his final months of his current contract, with no extension looking likely at the time of writing.

This could make him a very reasonably priced option for Forest in the January window if they are looking to beef up their forward options following Awoniyi’s injury.

This could be a move that works out well for all parties, as Adams is a proven top flight calibre player and Southampton have the attacking depth to handle his departure already.

A move back to the Premier League should also strengthen Adams’ chances of being picked in the Scotland side for the European Championship next year in Germany.

It’s unlikely Southampton will be able to earn a fee near the £15 million figure that was touted last summer, but anything would be preferable to losing him as a free agent in the summer.

Can Southampton handle Che Adams’ departure in January?

Ross Stewart should be back up to full fitness by January, and Adam Armstrong is the top scorer in the second division this season.

The pair could make for a very strong combination in Southampton’s attempts to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Armstrong has also proven himself capable of competing in multiple positions in Russell Martin’s side, meaning the duo should be comfortable competing together as well as providing cover as the lone striker.

If they can get a fee for Adams then this could also allow the Saints to search the market for a potential replacement immediately.

The south coast club may have some financial fair play concerns, but the sale of Adams would surely help ease those and allow for an arrival in his place.

Adams has also only started six of the team’s first 16 games, indicating that he is not the most important part of Martin’s squad.

Losing him in January to Forest could be a deal that works out best for all parties involved.