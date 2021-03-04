Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Bad news’, ‘Lambert can be blamed’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as player setback confirmed

Published

9 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan could miss the rest of the season after he damaged his medial collateral ligament.

The 28-year-old has not played for the Tractor Boys since late January, as he was frozen out following a disagreement with former boss Paul Lambert.

However, with Paul Cook replacing the Scotsman, it seemed like the ideal chance for Nolan to get back into the team.

But, that’s not going to happen for the time being, with the club confirming this afternoon that the ex-Shrewsbury man is set for at least eight weeks on the sidelines after picking up the injury in training.

That could easily end his campaign, as Ipswich’s last game of the season is on May 8th, although they will hope their campaign is extended as they aim to finish in the play-offs.

As you would expect, there was plenty of reaction from the fans following the injury update, with most having sympathy for Nolan.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


