‘Bad news’, ‘Lambert can be blamed’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as player setback confirmed

Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan could miss the rest of the season after he damaged his medial collateral ligament.

🤕 Jon Nolan has injured his medial collateral ligament and will likely be out of action for at least two months. 💙 All the best with your recovery, Nolo. 👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) March 4, 2021

The 28-year-old has not played for the Tractor Boys since late January, as he was frozen out following a disagreement with former boss Paul Lambert.

However, with Paul Cook replacing the Scotsman, it seemed like the ideal chance for Nolan to get back into the team.

But, that’s not going to happen for the time being, with the club confirming this afternoon that the ex-Shrewsbury man is set for at least eight weeks on the sidelines after picking up the injury in training.

That could easily end his campaign, as Ipswich’s last game of the season is on May 8th, although they will hope their campaign is extended as they aim to finish in the play-offs.

As you would expect, there was plenty of reaction from the fans following the injury update, with most having sympathy for Nolan.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

When we asked for Nolan pictures this isnt what we meant… — Barney🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheImmenseBooth) March 4, 2021

Probably caused by a different training regime with the U23s… Lambert can be blamed for that one indirectly — Charlie Wills (@CharlieWillsD) March 4, 2021

Sorry to hear this get well soon — andy mc (@McMcaman) March 4, 2021

Bad news! Rest up Jon 👍 — Ryan Worrall (@Worrall877) March 4, 2021

Get rid of him now nothing personal he is just stealing wages just another jack rogwell — Michael Rattle (@MichaelRattle2) March 4, 2021

How has he got injured already https://t.co/pdUAD1eZzO — Oliver (@MoyesOliver) March 4, 2021

He did this training with the kids?? #itfc — Elephant Sized Mouse (@MouseSized) March 4, 2021