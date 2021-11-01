‘Bad move for all parties’ – Scott Parker tipped for AFC Bournemouth departure to Tottenham Hotspur: The verdict

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has backed AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker to take on the managerial vacancy at his old side, taking to Twitter on Saturday night.

35-year-old O’Hara, who published the Tweet before Nuno Espirito Santo’s sacking this morning, believes Parker knows what Spurs need to be able to turn things around after seeing his former club lose five of their opening 10 Premier League matches of the 2021/22 season.

With this, they are currently in eighth position, a far cry from where they want to be and have even been overtaken by arch-rivals Arsenal despite the Gunners’ torrid start to the campaign.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-AFC Bournemouth academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has Sam Vokes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

Their form is in stark contrast to the Cherries, who currently have Parker at the helm and have gone unbeaten in all 15 of their Championship games so far this season, conceding just eight goals during this period and are currently nine points clear of third.

Winning one promotion and suffering two relegations with Fulham, the 41-year-old has endured a better time on the south coast thus far after joining in the summer in Bournemouth’s quest to get back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

But should he leave the Vitality Stadium already to join Tottenham? And would this be a good appointment for Spurs after failing to flourish under Nuno and Jose Mourinho in previous years?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdict on these two key questions.

Mitrovic? Bamba? Max Lowe? Vote for your Championship POTM here

Chris Gallagher

No, this would be a bad move for all parties.

Firstly, Spurs fans want a big-name manager and they need someone who has top-level experience to handle a squad that is underperforming and appears to have plenty of egos. Meanwhile, it would be the wrong move completely for Parker at this stage of his career.

Having played for the club, it may be his dream to manage Spurs one day and the chance to take charge is always going to appeal. However, he is still learning and improving as a coach, with Bournemouth flying right now, and his project with the Cherries is nowhere near complete.

He will expect to win promotion this season and then look to consolidate the side back in the Premier League. If he can manage that, then will be the time to start looking for bigger jobs.

Parker is a highly-rated young manager and Bournemouth is the right fit for him right now.

Ben Wignall

Even though it looks likely to be Antonio Conte who takes the hotseat at Spurs, there’s no harm in discussing others who could potentially land the job if something breaks down between the club and the Italian.

In terms of Parker though, I think it may be a bit of a step too far right now if he were to go into Spurs to try and turn their season around.

Even though his Fulham side got some good results in the top flight last season it ultimately ended in relegation, and if he wasn’t a former Tottenham player it’s doubtful his name would even be talked about.

Bournemouth’s results since Parker arrived have been quite eye-catching but he would have been expected to do well anyway with the squad at his disposal.

Spurs right now need someone who’s proven to have done it in the Premier League though – they’re on the right lines with a Conte-type figure but in a couple of years time Parker may be more polished and that’s when his time to manage Tottenham could come.

Billy Mulley

I don’t think Scott Parker has proved himself enough yet to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager, but he is certainly making strides early in his managerial career.

He has not been at the helm for long enough to see him emerge as the prime candidate for the job at Spurs, especially when you consider how Frank Lampard did with Chelsea.

Parker’s Bournemouth play a bright and attacking style of football, and his decision to integrate young players into the squad has certainly been rewarded on the pitch.

Parker has turned The Cherries into a strong Championship outfit, who are excellent both on and off the ball.

I can see the logic that O’Hara is applying to this situation, but ultimately, Parker has a massive job on his hands and at this rate, he is succeeding in Bournemouth’s ambitions of getting promoted.

Parker has only recently embarked on a new project at Bournemouth, and whilst I can see him managing at the highest level in the near future, I think this is a bit too soon for him.