Jack Clarke is set to miss Sunderland’s clash against Swansea City this weekend.

According to James Copley, the winger is a doubt to feature against the Swans due to an injury issue.

The extent of his fitness concern has yet to be revealed, but it will come as a big blow to the Black Cats in their bid for a play-off place.

Clarke has been a key figure for the Wearside outfit this term, contributing 15 goals and four assists from 33 appearances in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

The forward has also been the subject of transfer speculation this season, but has remained to play a key role in the team’s promotion push.

Jack Clarke injury latest

Interim head coach Mike Dodds will give a firm update on the fitness of Clarke later this week.

However, it has been claimed that he is a big doubt for this weekend’s clash against Swansea.

This will be Dodds’ first fixture in charge of the team since taking the reins of the squad back following Michael Beale’s dismissal earlier this week.

He previously oversaw three games this term, including wins over Leeds United and West Brom.

Clarke is the team’s top scorer, with 10 more than the next highest (Jobe Bellingham with five).

His absence would be a huge blow to the team, with no indication to the extent of the damage.

That he could still be in contention for the fixture against the Wales outfit this weekend may be a positive sign that any injury absence won’t be too long.

Jack Clarke's importance to Sunderland

Jack Clarke attacking stats - per Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (vs. wingers) Non-penalty goals 0.27 66 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.19 46 Shots 2.48 71 Assists 0.20 57 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.42 60 Shot-creating actions 5.29 88

However, any game time missed for Clarke would be a big loss for the Black Cats, as they look to close the gap to the top six.

Back-to-back defeats in their last two games cost Beale his position as head coach, and significantly hurt their play-off chances.

The gap to Hull City in sixth is now seven points, with Sunderland sitting 10th in the table.

Dodds won two of his three games in charge as interim head coach earlier this year, so perhaps he has what it takes to turn around their form in the short-term.

The 37-year-old has been given the role until the end of the campaign, with the search underway to find a long-term successor to Beale.

Sunderland’s meeting with Swansea will take place on 24 February, with a 3pm kick-off at the Stadium of Light.

Clarke’s absence is a blow

Clarke has been the standout figure for Sunderland this season, especially compared to the rest of their attacking options.

If he is only to miss one game then that will almost come as a relief to supporters as a longer-term absence would be devastating.

The team’s other attacking options would have to step up in his absence, as there is a serious lack of goals among the rest of the squad.

This has come at a poor time for Sunderland, too, as another defeat this weekend could really put the team out of sight of the top six places.