‘Bad idea’, ‘I’d take him’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are divided by recent transfer link

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly still exploring the possibility of bringing Sam Hutchinson back to the club according to Yorkshire Live.

Hutchinson was previously with the club, but departed in the summer of 2020, and later signed for Cypriot side Pafos, where he made five appearances in total, before having his contract terminated on Boxing Day.

The midfielder made 154 appearances in total for the Owls in a six-year spell with the club, and could be set for a return in the near future.

Yorkshire Live claim that the Owls are still pondering whether to make a move for the 31-year-old, who is currently without a club after his brief spell with Pafos.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat 21st in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can build on some impressive recent showings, as they look to push themselves further up the second-tier standings at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s reported transfer stance on Hutchinson.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Why, that’s makes no sense

He was great when, bannan, forestieri, hopper, Wallace and Lee where at the top of there games but we are nowhere near that now — Brian (@RightmovePat) January 3, 2021

He’s an upgrade on Pelupessy so do it for me. Doubt be big money or long contract — Barx (@sam31405869) January 3, 2021

He knows the club ,city and how we play ,definitely worth bringing him back on the right deal ,no brainer. — Steve (@Steve48513833) January 3, 2021

I'd take him. Add some steel and could cover at centre back and even right back if needed. Could maybe look at an performance/appearance based contract — ryan (@ryanHarry_9) January 3, 2021

What a waste of time and money. — CK (@ckmaximus) January 3, 2021

🤦‍♂️More injury prone players — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) January 3, 2021

This is such a bad idea 🙄 — Ben🦉 (@BNJMN37) January 3, 2021

Further evidence that #swfc are actually going backwards as a club https://t.co/XxafuCLROP — Tony (@Tony__SWFC) January 3, 2021

Offer him a deal to the end of the season. If he proves his fitness & we stay up, offer him a one year rolling contract. https://t.co/iSXPjxm2yo — ᴹʳᴹᴿᶠ⁸ (@mrmrf8) January 3, 2021