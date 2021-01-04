‘Bad idea’, ‘I’d take him’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are divided by recent transfer link

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly still exploring the possibility of bringing Sam Hutchinson back to the club according to Yorkshire Live.

Hutchinson was previously with the club, but departed in the summer of 2020, and later signed for Cypriot side Pafos, where he made five appearances in total, before having his contract terminated on Boxing Day.

The midfielder made 154 appearances in total for the Owls in a six-year spell with the club, and could be set for a return in the near future.

Yorkshire Live claim that the Owls are still pondering whether to make a move for the 31-year-old, who is currently without a club after his brief spell with Pafos.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat 21st in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can build on some impressive recent showings, as they look to push themselves further up the second-tier standings at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s reported transfer stance on Hutchinson.

