Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Bad feeling’, ‘Trouble’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to important takeover update

Published

10 mins ago

on

Derby County are in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Erik Alonso over a potential takeover of the club according to a recent report from The Athletic

The Spaniard is attempting to take control of the club through his company No Limits Sports LTD. Alonso has previously worked at Sheffield Wednesday as an advisor, and was part of a plan to take control of the Owls, although that was rejected by Dejphon Chansiri.

It is claimed by The Athletic that substantial funds are in place for the takeover to be completed swiftly, which means they can turn their attention to their battle to surviving in the Championship.

Derby had previously been in talks with Bin Zayed International, although that potential takeover stalled after talks didn’t progressed as originally planned.

Do these celebrities support Derby County or not?

1 of 16

Niall Horan?

The Rams are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and just six points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their match against Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

Plenty of the Pride Park faithful took to social media to react to this important update on the club’s takeover situation.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Bad feeling’, ‘Trouble’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to important takeover update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: