‘Bad decision’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to potential player departure

Charlton are going to let midfielder George Lapslie leave for nothing, according to South London Press.

Lapslie, whose currently enjoying a successful season-long loan spell at League Two outfit Mansfield, is out of contract at the end of the season and will therefore be available on a free.

The midfielder has scored five times and added two assists in 16 appearances since making the temporary switch to Field Mill, but appears to have played his last game for Charlton.

Lapslie featured six times for the Addicks prior to his move to Mansfield, although the majority of those came in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy respectively.

Having joined Charlton’s academy at a young age, Lapslie has made more than 50 appearances for the South London outfit, but is set to leave the club upon the conclusion of the current season.

The report believes that Lee Bowyer is allowing him to depart to enhance his chances of playing regular first-team football, having made just one League One start before going out on loan.

Here’s how The Valley faithful have been reacting to the news of Lapslie’s potential departure:

Disappointed to let him go on a free. If it frees up wages to allow us to bring people in then fair enough, but I think this one like many others we will come to regret letting go. — Andy Roberts (@AndyJRoberts77) December 28, 2020

Best thing for him he doesn’t want to sit on the bench all his life and he’s a good little player he’ll have a good career else where — Jesse Ince (@InceJesse) December 28, 2020

Not sure I personally agree with that. Who’s been allowed to make that decision, Rich? — Tommy May (@tommymay00) December 28, 2020

He isn’t good enough, sentiment has to be left out of it — – (@ShadowStriker__) December 28, 2020

Would be a shame to see him go but at least at Mansfield he is playing and scoring regularly, gotta be better for him than sitting on the bench all the time. Just hope doesn't come back to haunt us in mass catch up of fixtures end of season — Tracy Marsh (@cheetahmarsh) December 28, 2020

Bad decision, I think he has bags of potential. — DFT (@dwalker1307) December 28, 2020

Disappointed in this — Scott (@Scotty__91) December 28, 2020

Stupid mistake 🤦‍♂️ — luke harding (@lukehar04175810) December 28, 2020

Really don’t agree with this one. I really rate Lapo. #cafc https://t.co/YezmiC0k2L — Lewis Catt (@LewisCatt9) December 28, 2020