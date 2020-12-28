Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Bad decision' – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to potential player departure

6 mins ago

Charlton are going to let midfielder George Lapslie leave for nothing, according to South London Press.

Lapslie, whose currently enjoying a successful season-long loan spell at League Two outfit Mansfield, is out of contract at the end of the season and will therefore be available on a free.

The midfielder has scored five times and added two assists in 16 appearances since making the temporary switch to Field Mill, but appears to have played his last game for Charlton.

Lapslie featured six times for the Addicks prior to his move to Mansfield, although the majority of those came in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy respectively.

Having joined Charlton’s academy at a young age, Lapslie has made more than 50 appearances for the South London outfit, but is set to leave the club upon the conclusion of the current season.

The report believes that Lee Bowyer is allowing him to depart to enhance his chances of playing regular first-team football, having made just one League One start before going out on loan.

