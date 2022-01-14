‘Bad decision’, ‘Gutted’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as 28-y/o departs for Birmingham City

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Onel Hernandez has had his loan cut short to allow him to join Birmingham City.

The 28-year-old arrived on Teesside in the summer from Norwich City and he has gone on to make 17 appearances in the league for Boro, which includes featuring in every game since Chris Wilder was appointed.

Nevertheless, with Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun enhancing Wilder’s options in the final third, he has been happy to let Hernandez go, with his departure, and subsequent signing at Blues, announced this evening.

Whilst Boro fans are delighted with the business that they have done in the window so far, it’s fair to say that some of the fans are disappointed with this call, even if they understand that competition for places is now fierce in the final third.

Here we look at the reaction to the transfer update from a section of the support on Twitter…

Bad decision to let him go like, but I guess we need to balance the books — BORO BOY TONI➰🇯🇲 🇬🇧 (@toniboro) January 14, 2022

Didn’t work out for him but more down to the change in regimes and the fact other players (Jones) were in form and became undroppable. Never found a spot in the team under Warnock and there wasn’t one under Wilder. Good luck to him. — For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) January 14, 2022

Good luck Onel! Quality professional. All the best at brum — Stuart Mooney (@studdy2k) January 14, 2022

such a shame it didn’t work out; all the best @OnelHernandez23 👍🏻 — ts🇸🇮 – ramona flowers stan (@TatumXSpence) January 14, 2022

A shame the system changed to one that wouldn't suit you.

We'll always have your goal against Forest and your disallowed goal. — TeaCider (@TeaCider24) January 14, 2022

Shame, I liked him as a player. Good luck — Kenna (@kenna32) January 14, 2022

Ah gutted. love @OnelHernandez23 top player but understand doesn’t fit the system. Good luck mate and thanks. 💪🏼 — Dann Kharsa (@DannKharsa) January 14, 2022