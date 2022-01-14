Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Bad decision’, ‘Gutted’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as 28-y/o departs for Birmingham City

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Onel Hernandez has had his loan cut short to allow him to join Birmingham City.

The 28-year-old arrived on Teesside in the summer from Norwich City and he has gone on to make 17 appearances in the league for Boro, which includes featuring in every game since Chris Wilder was appointed.

Nevertheless, with Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun enhancing Wilder’s options in the final third, he has been happy to let Hernandez go, with his departure, and subsequent signing at Blues, announced this evening.

Whilst Boro fans are delighted with the business that they have done in the window so far, it’s fair to say that some of the fans are disappointed with this call, even if they understand that competition for places is now fierce in the final third.

