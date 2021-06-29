‘Bad business at the top’ – Sunderland criticised by EFL club chief

It is “bad business” from the Sunderland club hierarchy to let striker Charlie Wyke leave on a free transfer, according to Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry.

Wyke scored 30 goals and added five assists to help the Black Cats reach the play-offs last term but with his contract expiring in the summer he is set to leave the Stadium of Light.

Reports earlier this week indicated that the 28-year-old is in talks with Celtic over a move north of the border, with the Scottish club said to be confident of agreeing a deal in the coming weeks.

Sunderland will not be compensated for Wyke’s departure and it seems must now prepare for life without him ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, which gets underway in less than six weeks’ time.

Speaking to Transfer Tavern, Fry has criticised the North East club for their handling of the situation.

He said: “I can’t believe that he’s a free agent because at Christmas time he was up there for top scorer so Sunderland should have got him in the office and tied him down to a new deal then.

“I just can’t understand it as Sunderland are a huge club potentially and we keep hearing about them having fantastic supporters but that’s bad business at the top. I can’t imagine Lee Johnson when he went in, said that he didn’t want a centre-forward who would score 25-30 goals a season.”

This is Johnson’s first summer window as Black Cats boss and the first since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover of the North East club.

Even so, it has been slow progress for Sunderland so far in terms of new signings.

No new additions have arrived at the Stadium of Light despite seven senior players leaving at the end of their contracts.

What was the score the last time Sunderland played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 1. Wolves 3-0 win 0-0 draw 1-1 draw 1-0 loss

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Fry here. While there’s certainly an argument that Wyke’s departure is not as big a blow as it might look on the surface, he scored 30 times last season, so losing him for nothing is really poor business.

The fault here seems to lie with the previous club hierarchy as by the time the takeover was completed agreeing a new contract with the forward would likely have been difficult and costly.

You feel were he under contract, Sunderland could have demanded a decent fee from Celtic or whoever else was interested.