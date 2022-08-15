Bacuna starts: The predicted Birningham City XI to face Watford on Tuesday night

Birmingham City return to action this midweek with a clash against Watford.

The Blues suffered defeat at the hands of Cardiff City on Saturday, which has left the team with four points from their opening three fixtures of the new Championship campaign.

It was the first defeat of John Eustace’s reign in charge of the first team squad since being appointed during the summer.

But Watford will represent a difficult challenge as they look to bounce straight back with a good result.

The Hornets have seven points from their opening three games, with their performances so far suggesting the team could be one of the favourites to earn promotion this season.

Here we predict how the Blues will line up to face Rob Edwards’ side on Tuesday night…

Eustace only made one change going into the Cardiff defeat, with Alfie Chang replacing Ryan Woods, who is set to depart for Hull City.

Despite losing to the Welsh side, it is likely that the same starting lineup may be chosen again for Tuesday evening’s clash.

It will be a big test of Troy Deeney’s fitness, but the forward should partner Scott Hogan up front with Juninho Bacuna sitting right behind the front two.

John Ruddy will remain in goal, with a back three of Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson and Marc Roberts in front of him.

Maxime Colin and Przemyslaw Placheta will take up the options out wide, with a midfield pairing of Chang and Jordan James completing the final XI.